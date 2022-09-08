Organic White Tea Market Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis, New Technology, Trends and Forecast 2021 – 2027

Global Organic White Tea Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Organic White Tea Market is valued approximately at USD $Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Organic white tea is made from young leaves of Camellia sinensis. It is gaining popularity as it contains high catechin content which prevents the skin from UV damage. It also contains antioxidant and antimicrobial properties which help in improving the human immune system. The global Organic White Tea market is being driven by rise in consumption of organic products and rising health awareness.

Another driving factor is the increase in supply and demand for tea worldwide to boost the market growth. For instance: according to the Statista, the global market value of tea increased from USD 200.105 Billion in 2018 to USD 215.148 Billion in 2019. Furthermore, positive influence of social media, the rising awareness about food adulteration, increasing product launches by the large established companies as well as new companies and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases as the consumption of white tea also reduces the risk of heart problems, will provide new opportunities for the global Organic White Tea industry. However, high prices of organic products and scarcity of natural resources to manufacture organic white tea may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered for the regional analysis of the global Organic White Tea Market. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to growing health awareness and presence of large established companies in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to the shifting consumer inclination for organic food products, high consumption of tea, increasing distribution channels and rising disposable income in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC

Carrubba INC.

Wollenhaupt Tee GmbH

Subodh Brothers

The Republic of Tea

Sunmoon Organics

Teamonk Global Foods Pvt Ltd.

AusumTea

Pekoe International

Bubbling Kettle

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

White Peony White Tea

Silver Needle White Tea

Darjeeling White Tea

Others

By Flavor:

Flowery

Fruity Flavors

By Application:

Beverages

Cosmetics and Toiletries

Pharmaceuticals

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

