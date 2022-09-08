All-terrain Vehicle Market 2021 Key Applications, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis and Forecast till 2027

Global All-terrain Vehicle Market to reach USD 4.66 billion by 2027.Global All-terrain Vehicle Market is valued approximately at USD 3.92 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

All-terrain vehicles are popular for their unique maneuverability and off-road capabilities that are used on the difficult terrains, where normal vehicles find difficulty in driving such as mountain roads. The global All-terrain Vehicle market is being driven by increased military expenditure by the respective countries as these vehicles are extensively operated by the defense forces in various operations.

For instance, according to Statista, the global military spending has increased from USD 1855 Billion in 2018 to USD 1922 Billion in 2019. The other driving factor for the market is the expanding automobile industry. For instance, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA), China is the world’s largest automotive market, with the Chinese government expecting 35 million vehicles to be produced by 2025. Furthermore, the growing defense operations including cross border conflicts, increasing agricultural mechanization, growing forest surveying and providing access to remote regions for development will provide new opportunities for the global All-terrain vehicle industry. However, irregular safety regulations and environment loss due to high carbon emissions may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The major regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered for the regional analysis of global All-terrain Vehicle Market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to large off road regions which promote tourism, developed automobile industry have stimulated Engine demand in the region. Whereas Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the advanced economy and development of standardized safety requirements and test methods, in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Polaris Inc.

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP)

Yamaha Motor Corporation

Arctic Cat Inc.???

Textron

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

CFMOTO, Inc.

Deere & Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Engine offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Engine Type:

Below 400cc

400cc-800cc

Above 800cc

By Application:

Agriculture

Sports

Recreational

Military and Defense

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

