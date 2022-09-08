Titanium Dioxide Market Research Report, Analysis from Perspective of Segmentation, New Technology and Forecast 2021- 2027

Global Titanium Dioxide Market to reach USD 29.4 billion by 2027.Global Titanium Dioxide Market is valued approximately at USD 19.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) is an inorganic substance with the chemical formula TiO2 that is white in colour and non-toxic. Titanium dioxide is a fine white powder that produces a bright white colour when mixed with water. Titanium dioxide can be found in two different forms. The first kind, pigment grade titanium dioxide, accounting for over 98 percent of total output.

An ultrafine titanium dioxide product is another kind of titanium dioxide. Because titanium dioxide has UV-resistant properties, it is commonly utilized in the manufacture of sunscreens. The combination is also utilized as a pigment by a variety of sectors, including food, cosmetics, paint & coating, plastic and skincare, due to its ultra-white colour and light-scattering properties. Titanium dioxide market is driven by surging demand for lightweight vehicles and booming construction sector worldwide. For instance, China plans to invest USD 1.43 trillion in key development projects over the next five years, through 2025. Shanghai’s program requires for a total investment of USD 38.7 billion over the next three years, while Guangzhou has signed 16 new infrastructure projects for USD 8.09 billion, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). Furthermore, the construction phase value in April 2021 grew by 9.8% over April 2020, according to the US Census Bureau. China, India, and other Southeast Asian nations are the hub of building activity in the APAC region, which is the largest market for the construction sector. Rapid urbanization and industrialization, rising purchasing power parity (PPP), a high standard of living, and rising disposable income all contribute to the construction industry’s development. However, stringent environmental policies of governments regarding production of titanium dioxide may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Titanium Dioxide market is dominating by APAC followed by North America and Europe due to increasing investments in infrastructure development projects, increasing urbanization, rising living standards, and a booming automotive sector, as well as significant economic growth. China and India’s economies are growing, attracting new investments from global manufacturers. APAC is the largest market for paints and coatings, owing to China’s and India’s growing populations and fast urbanization.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cnnc Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.

Swastik Interchem Private Limited

Shandong Jinhai Titanium Resources Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Jiuta Chemical Co. Ltd.

Gpro Titanium Industry Co., Ltd.

Titanos Group

Kish Company, Inc

Grupa Azoty Sa.

Precheza A. S.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Grade:

Rutile

Anatase

By Process:

Chloride

Sulfate

By Application:

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Papers

Inks

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

