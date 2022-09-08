Postal Automation System Market 2021 Size, Share, Comprehensive Research Study and Forecast to 2027

Global Postal Automation System Market to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2027.Global Postal Automation System Market is valued approximately at USD 0.87 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

The postal automation system is a letter-handling system which can read addresses quickly and process them fast. It streamlines the postal industry’s sorting and delivery processes in order to eliminate human error. It provides cost-effective solutions that are backed up by better customer service. Culler facer canceller, OCR letter sorting machines, bar code scanners, and other components are included in the system. It may be used to improve courier and package services in a variety of ways.

Parcel sorting systems, automatic reading and coding systems, mail sorting systems, and postal software are all part of the postal automation system. The market growth is driven by increasing need for automated sorting and delivery processes in the postal industry and growth in the e-commerce industry. The significant increase in e-commerce has resulted in a massive increase of shipments and packages. For example, according to Shopify, there will be 1.92 billion global digital customers in 2019, with e-commerce sales anticipated to account for 13.7 percent of global retail sales. As a result, the e-commerce logistics industry is projected to benefit from the need for automated solutions in the postal industry. As a result, automation in the postal business is projected to increase considerably during the upcoming years. However, high initial investments and maintenance costs may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

During the projected period, North America is expected to dominate the market share due to the presence of major postal and CEP businesses in the region is principally responsible for the region’s market share dominance. Existing postal automation systems in North America have been renovated, resulting in the installation or capacity extension of these systems, contributing to the region’s market development

Major market player included in this report are:

Fluence Automation

National Presort (NPI)

GBI Intralogistics

Falcon Autotech

Planet Intelligent Systems

Bastian Solutions

Eurosort Systems

ID Mail Systems

Bowe Systec

Parascript

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology:

Culler Facer Cancellers

Letter Sorters

Flat Sorters

Parcel Sorters

Mixed Mail Sorters

Others

By Application:

Government Postal

Courier, Express, & Parcel

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

