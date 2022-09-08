Ethernet Cable Market 2021 Insights on Covering Sales Outlook, Demand Forecast and Key Trends 2027

Global Ethernet Cable Market to reach USD $million by 2027.Global Ethernet Cable Market is valued approximately at USD $Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Ethernet cables are used to connect one network device to other network devices or to connect two or more computers to share printer, scanner, and other devices. Growing trend of cloud storage and software as a service is boosting the demand of Ethernet cables. Government support for spreading broadband infrastructure, growing preference for broadband internet connectivity, and new product launches by market players are fueling the demand for Ethernet cables in the market.

For instance, in November 2020, government of Canada launched Universal Broadband Fund by investing USD 2.75 billion through public and private investment. This program is aimed to connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2026 and 100% connectivity by 2030. Also, in April 2018, Hitachi Cables America Inc. (HCA) launched Drybit??? Category 6 indoor/outdoor plenum-rated cables. The cable offers design that is appropriate for both wet places and plenum spaces. Additionally, according to Statista, more than 80% of the population in Canadian provinces such as Ontario, Manitoba, Quebec and others prefer broadband internet connection among broadband, satellite and dial-up connections. Furthermore, growing number of Information Technology (IT) firms around the globe and rising demand for Power over Ethernet (PoE) are expected to grow the market in near future. However, high installing cost and portability issue may impact the growth negatively during forecast period.

Among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world due to growing number of industries and large number of internet users in the region. Whereas North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during forecast period, owing to government support for spreading broadband infrastructure and highest number of data centers in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Belden Inc.

General Cable Technologies Corporation

SAB Br??ckskes GmbH & Co. KG,

Schneider Electric

Anixter Inc.

Siemens AG

Prysmian Group

Hitachi Ltd.

Southwire Company LLC

Nexans

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Copper Cable

Fiber-optic Cable

By Application:

Industrial

Broadcast

Enterprise

IT & Network Security

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

