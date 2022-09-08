Smart Airport Market Report 2021 Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2027

Global Smart Airport Market to reach USD 14.73 billion by 2027.Global Smart Airport Market is valued approximately at USD 10.33 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Smart Airport improves the traveler experience through the integration of Internet-of-Things. The global Smart Airport market is being driven by rise in movement of international tourists from air mode. For instance, according to Statista, international tourist arrivals increased from 1.4 billion in 2018 to 1.46 billion arrivals in 2019.

Another driving factor is the increase in the adoption of advanced technologies through network solutions to boost the market growth. For instance: in China, Chengdu mobile company brought Huawei’s 5G distributed solution to build the Gigabit 5G airport for Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in China. Furthermore, rising investment by the private companies, favorable government initiatives, enhancing airport management & passenger experience and technological advancements will provide new opportunities for the global Smart Airport industry. However, travel restrictions by some countries and high fare prices imposed by the airlines may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered for the regional analysis of the global Smart Airport Market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to adoption of artificial intelligence and introduction of related technologies in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to the development of new airports & renovation of old airports, increase in investments by the private players and rising disposable income of people which enhances air traffic in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Collins Aerospace (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Sabre Corp. (US)

Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain)

SITA (Switzerland)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Thales Group (France)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Security System

Communication Systems

Air and Ground Traffic Control

Passenger, Cargo and Baggage, and Ground Handling

By Airport Location:

Landside

Airside

Terminal Side

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

