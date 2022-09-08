Pediatric Home Healthcare Market 2021 Outlook, Current and Future Industry Landscape Analysis 2027

Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market to reach USD 62.6 billion by 2027.Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market is valued at approximately USD 37 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Pediatric Home Healthcare involves the delivery of medical care in the home to children with serious and often complex medical conditions pr with developmental disabilities. Some of these children depend on technological assistance for survival. Pediatric care holds a wide range of healthcare services from preventive health care to the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic diseases.

Emergence of home healthcare as a cost-effective alternative is also expected to fuel the Pediatric Home Healthcare market. Improved life expectancy of premature infants is propelling the market growth. For instance, according . To CSHCN, approx. 5.6 million children in the U.S. required at least 5 hours of in-home medical care. Parents spend around 1.5 billion hours a year taking care of their children, which brings an expenditure of USD 3,200 for each family. Moreover, several key players are taking strategic initiatives to expand their presence in the market for instance,

– In March, 2017, PSA Healthcare and Epic Health Services collaborated to form Aveanna Healthcare LLC, pediatric care company.

In January, 2019, Pediatric Home service partnered with InTandem Capital Partners, LLC, this partnership is expected to expand and strengthen Pediatric Home Service’s position in the local and international markets.

However, shortage of Pediatric home Care Nurses may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). . North America dominated the market for pediatric home by holding the largest revenue share of almost 35.0% in 2020, because of growing awareness about pediatric home healthcare medical services. A survey conducted on children with complex medical conditioned in the U.S. tells that approx. 500,000 infants and adolescents with special medical needs require various medical and therapeutic services in their homes. Long termed stays in hospitals may increase medical expenditure , whereas pediatric home based services are cost effective and improve efficiency of care for patients, resulting numerous providers in U.S. are offering a range of services to meet this growing demand.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc.

DJK Home Healthcare LLC

BAYADA Home Health Care

Tendercare Home Health

BrightStar Care

Angels of Care Pediatric Home Health

New England Home Care, Inc.

Pediatric Home Healthcare

Enviva Paediatric Care

Interim Healthcare Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Services :

Skilled Nursing Services

Personal Care Assistance

Rehabilitation Therapy Services

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

