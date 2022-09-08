North America Newborn Screening Market regional perspective and trends to organizations 2030 | growth of 5.8% CAGR

The North America Newborn Screening Market would witness market growth of 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

North America Newborn Screening Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Consumables and Instrument), By Test Type (Blood Test, Hearing Screening Test, and Heart screening), By End User, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

Each state has its series of tests, parents can also look up what condition’s tests for baby. The Recommended Uniform Screening Panel, or RUSP, is a list of health conditions that HHS recommends. Newborn screening helps in identify health conditions such as metabolism, the process of converting food into energy that the body can utilize to walk, think, and develop. Enzymes are proteins that aid metabolism by accelerating chemical reactions within cells. The majority of metabolic issues arise when particular enzymes are absent or aren’t functioning properly. Hormone imbalances occur when glands produce too many or too few hormones. The protein hemoglobin is found in red blood cells and is responsible for transporting oxygen around the body.

State or highest decision-making organizations frequently undertake screening programs with the purpose of screening all newborns born in their territory for a defined array of curable illnesses. Each jurisdiction determines the variety of diseases examined, which can vary substantially. The majority of NBS tests rely on metabolites or enzymatic activities being measured in whole blood samples taken on filter paper. Some NBS programs offer bedside testing for hearing problems using the automatic auditory brainstem reaction and congenital cardiac abnormalities utilizing pulse oximetry. Geneticists, children’s pediatricians, or their primary care physicians organize follow-up tests for babies who test positive, in order to determine if they are sick or if the result was a false positive.

Considering border limitations to halt the spread of COVID-19, Canada’s population increase has halted. Although the populace continued to expand over the 12 months ending June 30, 2021, the rate of growth was less than half that observed a year earlier and was the smallest since the First World War in 1915-1916. As of July 1, 2021, Canada’s population had increased by 208,904 people a year over year, to an anticipated 38,246,108 people. In comparison, over the same period in 2019/2020, the Canadian population grew at a rate of over double that.

The US market dominated the North America Newborn Screening Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $417.6 Million by 2028. The Canada market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The Mexico market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Consumables and Instrument. Based on Test Type, the market is segmented into Blood Test, Hearing Screening Test, and Heart screening. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinical Laboratories. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Tandem Mass Spectrometry (TMS), Molecular Assays, Immunoassays & Enzymatic Assays, Hearing Screen Technology, Pulse Oximetry Screening Technology, Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Masimo Corporation, Waters Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., AB Sciex LLC (Danaher Corporation), Medtronic PLC (Covidien plc), Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Product Type

Consumables

Instrument

By Test Type

Blood Test

Hearing Screening Test

Heart screening

By End User

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

By Technology

Tandem Mass Spectrometry (TMS)

Molecular Assays

Immunoassays & Enzymatic Assays

Hearing Screen Technology

Pulse Oximetry Screening Technology

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Companies Profiled

General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Masimo Corporation

Waters Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

AB Sciex LLC (Danaher Corporation)

Medtronic PLC (Covidien plc)

Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

