North America Motion Preservation Devices Market Competitive Landscape Based on Product design 2022-2030

North America Motion Preservation Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product (Artificial Discs, Dynamic Stabilization Devices, Annulus Repair Devices, and Nuclear Disc Prostheses Device), By Surgery, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028

The North America Motion Preservation Devices Market would witness market growth of 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

A rise in the senior population, as well as favourable demographics around the world, is driving the growth of the motion preservation devices market. Moreover, when compared to traditional diagnostic testing approaches, sophisticated motion preservation devices are easier to use and have a better level of sensitivity. In addition, the choice for minimally invasive spine surgery versus traditional open surge therapy procedures is improving the overall medical infrastructure. As a result, a shorter hospital stay is a major reason for the shift to MIS minimally invasive surgery.

Another factor driving the market growth is relatively inexpensive minimally invasive surgical methods. Moreover, patient awareness of the advantages of motion preservation devices creates a market opportunity for motion preservation devices. The goal of the motion preservation devices is to maintain normal or near-normal motion in order to reduce the negative effects of spinal infusion. An optimal motion preservation device is essentially a minimally invasive treatment that preserves or restores natural spine motion.

The increasing movement of patients and health professionals, as well as medical technology, financial funding, and regulatory regimes outside national borders, has resulted in new patterns of healthcare intake and production during the previous few years. Hence, the need for advanced devices like motion preservation is at up surge. When consumers choose to go over international borders in order to receive advanced medical treatment, this is known as medical tourism, and people of this region are participating in medical tourism for the purpose of spinal surgeries.

The US market dominated the North America Motion Preservation Devices Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $540.2 Million by 2028. The Canada market is exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during (2022 – 2028). Additionally, The Mexico market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2022 – 2028).

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Artificial Discs, Dynamic Stabilization Devices, Annulus Repair Devices, and Nuclear Disc Prostheses Device. Based on Surgery, the market is segmented into Open Spine Surgery and Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Globus Medical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Orthofix Medical, Inc. (Spinal Kinetics, LLC), Aurora Spine Corporation, HPI Implants, RTI Surgical, Inc., Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

By Country

