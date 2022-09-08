Autonomous Mobile Manipulator Robots (AMMR) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, Forecasts, 2022-2030

The global autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) market size was US$ 301.1 million in 2021. The global autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) market is projected to grow to US$ 3210.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

An autonomous mobile manipulator robot, also known as AMMR, is a specifically crafted autonomous mobile robot (AMR) used for picking and transferring products. These robots have a smart robotic arm, which eliminates the need for human workers to work.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for automated solutions in the factories is projected to primarily drive the autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) market during the analysis period. Moreover, other factors like high labor costs, growing demand for productivity, and complex manufacturing processes will offer ample growth opportunities for the autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) market during the analysis period. Further, the shortage of adequate labor and rising demand for automation solutions will bring ample growth opportunities for the autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) market during the analysis period.

Technological advancements in autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) will boost market growth during the analysis period. Further, industry players are fast expanding their reach to increase revenue generation, which will escalate the growth graph of the market. For instance: KUKA AG inked a deal with German car manufacturer Daimler automotive group in April 2021. A four-figure number of robots, linear units, and other KUKA technologies, including controllers and software, are included in the order.

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, North America is projected to hold the largest share in the autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) market, followed by Asia-Pacific. The growth of the market is attributable to the growing adoption of advanced technologies and rising industrialization in these regions.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) declined dramatically as various industrial activities were put to a halt. However, this pandemic is projected to unfold potential opportunities for the autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) market in the coming years as companies are becoming more reliant on robots to perform regular operations. Further, the majority of industries are reducing human labor in order to boost productivity in the workspaces, which will drive the growth of the autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

Kuka AG (Germany)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Fanuc Corporation (Japan)

Staubli International AG (Switzerland)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global autonomous mobile manipulator robots (AMMR) market segmentation focuses on Robot Arm Manipulator Upload, Mobile Base, System, Application, End-Use, and Region.

By Robot arm manipulator payload

Up to 5Kg

5-10Kg

10-15Kg

15-20Kg

20-40Kg

40Kg and Above

By Mobile base/platform

50-100Kg

100-200Kg

200-500Kg

500-1000Kg

1000Kg and Above

By System type

Omni-Directional Manipulators

Differential Manipulators.

By Application

Material Handling & Transportation

Assembly

Welding

Machine Tending and Inspection

Automobile Inspection

Others

By End-use

Logistics & E-commerce

Retail

Electronics and Semiconductors

Automotive

Other Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

