Bioplastics And Biopolymers Market 2022 Global Size, Share, Key Players, Production, Growth and Future Insights 2030

The global bioplastics & biopolymers market size was US$ 3,961 million in 2021. The global bioplastics & biopolymers market is projected to grow to US$ 29,691 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The primary factor driving the growth of the bioplastics & biopolymers market is the rapidly growing need to adopt environmental-friendly measures. Moreover, governments in various countries have introduced stringent government regulations, especially in Europe and North America, in order to boost the use of environment-friendly products. Thus, it will drive the growth of the global bioplastics & biopolymers market during the analysis period. Organizations like the US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) and Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) are developing guidelines more frequently to drastically raise the environmental protection and application standards for plastics worldwide.

Bio-based plastics and polymers are gaining popularity as the end-use industries are upscaling the adoption of bio-based polymers. Apart from that, the growing need for environment-friendly and lightweight materials in manufacturing vehicle components is expected to bring ample growth opportunities for the bioplastics & biopolymers market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The packaging industry recorded a steep growth in various sectors, including health, food & beverage, etc. As a result, it also increased the demand for bioplastics & biopolymers. However, the automotive and textile sector, one of the prominent end-users of bioplastics & biopolymers, recorded a drastic drop in terms of revenue, which hampered the market growth. The downfall of the market is also attributed to the lower supply of feedstock worldwide. Further, the strict imposition of nationwide lockdowns created various challenges for the market, hampering the overall product distribution. Therefore, it hampered the growth of the bioplastics & biopolymers market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific market for bioplastics & biopolymers is projected to record potential growth due to the presence of major companies like SKYi Composites, BASF SE, Advanced Bioplastic Company, United Biopolymers, Covestro, Bio LogiQ, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. North America and Europe will also maintain a strong foothold in the bioplastics & biopolymers market due to the presence of multinational companies in the region. Further, stringent regulations and growing government intervention is expected to drive the market forward. Additionally, manufacturers of bioplastics & biopolymers are also focusing on abiding by the rules and are making strategies as per the government regulations, which will bring ample growth opportunities for the bioplastics & biopolymers market in the region during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Arkema (France)

• Braskem (Brazil)

• Biome Bioplastics Limited (US)

• Covestro (Germany)

• Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

• United Biopolymers (US)

• NatureWorks Inc. (US)

• Plantic Technologies Limited (Australia)

• SKYi Composites (India)

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global bioplastics & biopolymers market segmentation focuses on Type, End-Use, and Region.

Global Biopolymers & Bioplastics Market, by Type

• Biodegradable

o PLA

o Starch Blends

o PHA

o PBS

o PCL

o PBAT

o Others

• Non-Biodegradable

o BIO-PET

o BIO-PABIO-PE

o BIO-PTT

o BIO-PP

o BIO-PEF

o Others

Global Biopolymers & Bioplastics Market, by End Use

• Automotive & Transportation

• Packaging

• Rigid

• Flexible

• Consumer Goods

• Commercial Electrical Appliances

• Domestic Appliances

• Textiles

• Agriculture & Horticulture

• Others

By Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

