CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market Global Industry Research Analysis And Forecast 2022 to 2030

The global CNC cutting machines market size was US$ 4,212.9 million in 2021. The global CNC cutting machines market is projected to grow to US$ 7,431 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the study period, i.e., 2022-2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has negatively affected the CNC cutting machines market, causing revenue decline and production slow down. According to the survey conducted by the National Association of Manufacturers, nearly 78% of manufacturers were financially hit by the pandemic, while 51% of the manufacturers anticipate a change in operations. The end-user industries of CNC cutting machines, including automotive, furniture, and industrial markets, were worst hit by the pandemic. Further, fluctuations in the availability of key raw materials hampered the growth of the CNC cutting machines market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific CNC cutting machines market is expected to emerge as the largest market for CNC cutting machines, owing to the growing production capacity and the contribution of leading firms like China, India, and Japan. Additionally, rapidly growing machine tools, automotive, electronics, and consumer products industries are projected to contribute to the growth of the CNC cutting machines market.

Factors Influencing the Market

One of the main end-use markets for CNC cutting machines is the automotive manufacturing industry. Since the automotive industry is growing swiftly, it presents attractive prospects for the CNC cutting machines market. Moreover, the growing trend of customized CNC cutting machines created for highly specific purposes is expected to be opportunistic for the CNC cutting machines market during the analysis period.

It is anticipated that the growing use of automation technology in developing nations like India, Brazil, Mexico, Vietnam, and Cambodia would open up new business opportunities for suppliers of CNC cutting machines. For the production of modular kitchens, furniture, play and educational equipment, and PoS units, industrial design firms are increasingly turning to CNC machines. Therefore, it is anticipated that the increased automation in developing nations will offer attractive growth prospects for companies competing in the worldwide CNC cutting machines market.

Rising disposable income and growing living standards of people will contribute to the growth of the CNC cutting machines market during the analysis period.

On the flip side, the shortage of skilled labor may limit the growth of the CNC cutting machines market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

• Homag Group (Germany)

• TRUMPF (Germany)

• Biesse Group (Italy)

• ESAB (Sweden)

• Prima Power (Italy)

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global CNC cutting machines market segmentation focuses on Type, Product, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Type

• Movable Gantry Type

• Stationary Gantry Type

By Product

• Plasma

• Laser

• Waterjet

• Router

By Application

• Wood Working

• Stone Working

• Metal Working

• Others

By End User

• Automotive

• Building & Construction

• Consumer

• Electronics

• Aerospace & Defense

• Medical

• Energy & Power

• Furniture

• Transportation

• Others

By Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

