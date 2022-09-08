US will continue to meet Taiwan’s defense needs: State department

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States will continue to provide defensive weapons to Taiwan despite objections from China, a state department spokesman said on Tuesday (Sept. 6).

During a press briefing, a reporter noted that the state department last week approved new arms sales to Taiwan and that China protested and threatened to take action in response. The reporter then asked what the U.S. response was to Beijing’s objection.

U.S Department of State Spokesperson Vedant Patel replied that Beijing had no reason to react as the latest sale includes systems that are for defensive purposes. “And the United States has been providing defensive capabilities to Taiwan for decades, which is in line with our longstanding commitments under not just the Taiwan Relations Act, but it’s also consistent with our ‘one China’ policy,” Patel added.

Patel then stressed “the U.S. will continue to meet Taiwan’s defense needs.” He went on to say “This package was in the works for some time precisely because we expected it would be needed as China increased its pressure on Taiwan.”

“We have and we will continue to be responsible, steady, and resolute and keep our lines of communication open with Beijing,” Patel said. He also said Washington would continue to support Taiwan “in ways that are consistent with our policy.”

The same reporter then asked a follow up question asking to what degree to the quality and quantity of arms sales to Taiwan depend on Beijing’s threat level to Taipei.

Patel replied, “So consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act, the U.S. makes available to Taiwan defense articles and services necessary to enable it to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability.” He then noted that since 2010, the executive branch has notified Congress of over US$35 billion (NT$1.08 trillion) in arms sales to Taiwan.

Last Friday (Sept. 2), the Biden administration announced a US$1.09 billion arms sales package to Taiwan amid escalated military threats from China. The state department said the sale includes US$355 million for Harpoon air-to-sea missiles and US$85 million for Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, while a logistics support package for Taiwan’s surveillance radar program is valued at US$655 million.