Japan-ROC Diet Members’ Consultative Council announces 2nd Taiwan visit for Double Ten Day

Council also reveals plans for meetings with Taiwan, US lawmakers later this year

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/08 12:36
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Japan-ROC Diet Members’ Consultative Council of Japan’s House of Representatives announced on Wednesday (Sept. 7) it will send a delegation to Taiwan to attend the Double Ten Day celebration next month.

The council also revealed that it will hold talks later this year with Taiwan and U.S. lawmakers regarding regional strategic security, CNA reported.

During a House of Representatives meeting on Wednesday, Furuya Keiji, chair of the Japan-ROC Diet Members’ Consultative Council, and Secretary Kihara Minoru reported the results of their Taiwan visit last month. Furuya said he felt that a Chinese military invasion of Taiwan may eventually happen and there is a sense of a crisis growing around Taiwan, per CNA.

Therefore, Japan, the U.S., Taiwan, Australia, India, and other like-minded countries should work together to deter China from attacking, he said. Furuya said next month’s delegation will have 20 members and will be in Taiwan from Oct. 8-10.

During Furuya and Kihara’s trip to Taiwan, they met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun ((游錫堃), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全), chair of the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association.

The group also paid respects to the late President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) at a military cemetery in New Taipei City.
Taiwan
Japan-ROC Diet Members’ Consultative Council
Japan-Taiwan relations

