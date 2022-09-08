Taiwan’s new technique takes honey to new levels

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is pushing the limits of honey by making it more commercially viable and more “solid.”

After three years of experimentation, the Miaoli District Agricultural Research and Extension Station announced on Wednesday (Sept. 7) that it has developed a technique to solidify honey that it believes unleashes the potential of the viscous food substance to be made into a great variety of products.

While honey does crystalize and there is already a method to transform it into a solid form, the new technique is innovative in that it takes only three days without the need to add any additives.

In addition, the Miaoli station stressed that the new approach does not affect the quality of honey. This is based on the examination of levels of hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF), an organic compound found in fresh honey, and the amylase activity of honey.

Solid honey made by the new technique can be shaped into various forms at refrigerated temperatures. The honey at room temperature is softer and more malleable, a choice material for pastry fillings.

Agriculture associations and food businesses are invited to acquire a license for accessing the technique for wider use. Chen Pen-han (陳本翰), an expert at the Miaoli facility, suggests that with a solid texture, honey can replace chocolate as an ideal alternative for Valentine’s Day gifts, wrote Agriharvest.



Desserts with honey fillings. (Miaoli District Agricultural Research and Extension Station photos)



Solid honey products. (left) (CNA photo)