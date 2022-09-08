Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ambassador lauds 'real friendship' with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Andrea Bowman, the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ambassador to Taiwan, pledged that her nation will “stand by Taiwan” on Wednesday (Sept. 7).

Bowman told Taiwan News that what Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has with Taiwan is a “real friendship” that focuses on people-to-people relations. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph E. Gonsalves’ visit last month is a testament to that, she pointed out.

Since the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Embassy opened in Taipei in 2019, the goal has been to let Taiwan “see, hear, and understand” the Caribbean nation’s friendship and solidarity, she said, adding that she has traveled to schools across Taiwan to educate students about the nation.

The ambassador said education is the primary area of cooperation. Currently, there are about 100 Vincentian students studying various fields, including engineering, agriculture, IT, accounting, international relations, and medicine.

In June, Taiwan’s ASUS Foundation partnered with the embassy to donate 50 laptops to Vincentian teachers affected by last year’s Soufriere volcano eruption, Bowman said. Tunghai University in Taichung raised funds to purchase another 50 ASUS laptops, she added.

Additionally, the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines government bought a substantial number of ASUS desktop computers.



Taiwan News President Jack Cheng and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador Andrea Bowman. (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Embassy photo)

When asked about future cooperation, Minister Counselor Elroy Wilson said Saint Vincent and the Grenadines would like to work with Taiwan to improve its food security, and agricultural self-sufficiency and infrastructure. He mentioned that the nation has been cultivating taro, dasheen, wax apples, watermelon, dragon fruit, and other crops with the help of Taiwan.

Wilson expressed the hope for a bilateral trade agreement that would allow the Caribbean country to expand exports to Taiwan, including fish, lobster, and other seafood. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines wants to develop its blue economy, he said. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines would also like to export rum, chocolate, and seasoning products such as hot sauces.

The minister counselor said that his country is looking to have bigger, more advanced boats to increase yields and boost its fishing industry, which Taiwan could assist in.

In terms of healthcare, he said Taiwan could help with diabetes treatment for Vincentians.

When asked about upcoming events, Wilson said Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, and Haiti will hold a Caribbean Carnival in collaboration with the AVB Caribbean restaurant on October 1. The event will spotlight local cuisines and have cultural performances from those three countries.

Now that Taiwan has resumed visa-free travel for diplomatic allies, Bowman said there will be a gradual increase in bilateral exchanges to reach pre-COVID levels.