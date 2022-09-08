Alexa
Kaohsiung Lighthouse a new nighttime tourist spot in southern Taiwan

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/08 10:30
The Kaohsiung Lighthouse. (Kaohsiung Port Warehouse No. 2 website photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kaohsiung Lighthouse has emerged as a new Instagrammable tourist attraction and the first of its kind in Taiwan to be open to the public during nighttime.

Also known as the Cihou Lighthouse or Cijin Lighthouse, the facility was built in 1883 and underwent refurbishment before its inauguration on Wednesday (Sept. 7). The building will open between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. every day except Monday.

As part of a rejuvenation project, the lighthouse has become the first such facility in the country to serve both recreational and cultural purposes. Dining is available while exhibitions are being held regularly, rendering it a new tourist landmark.

Taiwan boasts 36 lighthouses, including 19 on Taiwan proper and 17 on its outlying islands, according to the Maritime and Port Bureau. The overhaul was carried out at a cost of NT$50 million (US$1.62 million), per CNA.

The new attraction adds appeal to the harbor city, which already has a plethora of port-related tourist resources, including the Pier2 Art Center, the Kaohsiung Port Warehouse No. 2 (KW2), and ferry services.

“Lighthouse tourism” will be a part of the country’s bid to promote low-carbon tourism, said Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材), the transportation minister. Each tower will have its unique lure that tells the stories of its history and its new-found purpose.

