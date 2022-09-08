Reckitt partners with Deliveroo, SF Express and Uber Taxi to safeguard the necessities of Hong Kong people’s everyday life with over 50,000 Dettol hygiene and disinfectant products

Secure hygiene protection in the Deliveroo journey including food order pick-up at eight Deliveroo Editions and grocery deliveries

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 8 September 2022 -Hygiene is the foundation of health. Disinfectant protection to reduce virus transmission has become the daily essential to Hong Kong citizens after living under the COVID-19 outbreak for over two years. A consumer test study conducted by Dettol showed that nearly 80% of the respondents are intended to ‘keep good hygiene habits in post-COVID’. Building on the trust in Dettol among consumers and its effectiveness of germ and virus killing as the leading antiseptic brand in Hong Kong, Reckitt has established partnerships with Deliveroo, SF Express and Uber from July 2022, to provide front-of-house hygiene protection for their service points and vehicles with over 50,000 Dettol hygiene and disinfectant products, as well as to encourage drivers and consumers to maintain high hygiene awareness with online and offline engagements.Ordering food from food delivery platforms has been adopted rapidly by Hong Kong consumers. In a consumer survey conducted by Deliveroo in 2021, 75% of respondents expected using food delivery services more regularly in the future [1] . Noticing the raising trend in food and on-demand grocery deliveries, Reckitt partners with Deliveroo to ensure over 6,000 rider fleets and the food and grocery delivering journey are protected. In addition, Dettol Disinfectant Zones are set up at all eight Deliveroo Editions [2] across Hong Kong to avoid virus transmission from shared surfaces when consumers pick up their takeaways from August. Starting from mid-September, Dettol products will be provided on grocery deliveries to encourage consumers to maintain good hygiene habits [3] . Stay tune to Deliveroo’s updates for more details.Andrew Hui, General Manager of Deliveroo Hong Kong said, “We’re pleased to partner with Reckitt and its brand Dettol. Our new partnership will not only provide better protection for Deliveroo fleets, but will further enhance consumer confidence in our hygiene practices, making us the delivery platform that people turn to when they want a healthy and delicious meal. Against the backdrop of the fast-changing pandemic situation, we will continue to ensure that our fleet and customers get the right equipment to stay safe and healthy.According to market research firm Euromonitor International, online sales volume in Hong Kong are projected to reach USD7.9 billion (HKD62 billion) this year, a 13 percent increase from 2021 [4] . In view of the growing demand on courier services driven by the increasing online sales volume in Hong Kong, Reckitt partners with SF Express to set up Dettol Disinfectant Zones at all 88 SF Stores across Hong Kong, creating a rest assured parcel collection experience to consumers. Consumers can disinfect their parcels with Dettol Disinfection Spray and sanitise their hands with Dettol Hand Sanitiser upon pick-up, which can effectively kill 99.9% [5] of germs, including New Coronavirus [6] . To influence consumers to always maintain good hygiene behaviours, they can also redeem Dettol Disinfectant Spray from all the SmartRetail reward machines located at three designated SF Express stores [7] Mr. Keith Ip, Chief Marketing Officer of S.F. Express (Hong Kong) Limited (“SFHK”), said, “SFHK aims to satisfying various ever-growing market needs by providing a high-quality delivery service. At the same time, we put corporate responsibility at a high priority and provide necessary support to the society during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are delighted to collaborate with Reckitt and deliver enhanced customer experience by leveraging our extensive networks of courier service, service points as well as our newly offering of SF Media advertising.”Uber Taxi aims to offer a more efficient commuting services for Hong Kong people who seek better control over their busy lives. A consumer survey conducted by Uber in May 2022 revealed that nine out of 10 respondents feel Uber Taxi helps give them more control over their trips and daily schedules, and eight out of 10 passengers described their Uber Taxi experiences as “generally quite good” and “It’s so amazing I use it frequently” [8] . To further enhance passenger’s experience with Uber Taxi, Uber and Reckitt join hands to offer Dettol Disinfectant Spray for Uber Taxi drivers to pick up at designated gas stations from now on until June 2023, aiming to help curb the spread of germs in the vehicles and to provide safe and comfortable travel journey for passengers."At Reckitt, we put people first and always seeking new ways of bringing our purpose and our fight to live,” said. “We are excited to partner with Deliveroo, SF Express and Uber Taxi to extend hygiene protection to consumers in every aspect. Moving forward, we look forward to establishing more partnerships with different sectors and continue to safeguard every moment in the life of Hong Kong people with Dettol, one of the world’s most trusted disinfectant brands."Hashtag: #Reckitt

