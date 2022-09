Wednesday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Aryna Sabalenka (6), Belarus, def. Karolina Pliskova (22), Czech Republic, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (5), Mexico, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.