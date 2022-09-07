Russia-Ukraine updates: Baltic states agree on Russian entry restrictions

Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia agreed on Wednesday to restrict entry to Russian citizens traveling from Russia and Belarus.

Latvian Foreign Affairs Minister Edgars Rinkevics said the three Baltic states would significantly limit border crossings for Russian citizens with EU Schengen zone visas, with exceptions for humanitarian and family reasons, truck drivers and diplomats.

The nations will coordinate to introduce measures at the same time — expected to be mid-September.

"In the last couple of weeks and months the border crossing by Russian citizens holding Schengen visas have dramatically increased. This is becoming a public security issue, this is also an issue of a moral and political nature," he told a press conference in Lithuania.

On Tuesday, the European Commission recommended that the European Union roll back a deal with Russia that eases the visa process. That will likely be passed by the European Council in the coming days. The new hurdles would increase processing times, raise the application fee and require more documents from applicants, while restricting multiple entry visas.

The European Union has stopped short of a full entry ban for Russian nationals, despite some calls within the bloc to do so.

Putin admits sanctions have effect

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted that some sectors of the Russian economy are suffering as a result of sanctions and political pressure.

"Other challenges of a global nature that threaten the whole world have replaced the pandemic," the Russian president said in the far east city of Vladivostok.

"I am speaking of the West's sanctions fever, with its brazen, aggressive attempt to impose models of behavior on other countries, to deprive them of their sovereignty and subordinate them to their will."

However, Putin added: "No matter how much someone would like to isolate Russia, it is impossible to do this."

Truss and Biden pledge cooperation on Ukraine

The UK's new Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke to US President Joe Biden and the pair pledged to strengthen their relationship as they stand together against Russia.

"I look forward to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close cooperation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression," Biden said on Twitter following the call with Boris Johnson's successor.

Truss' office said in a statement that she looked forward to "working closely with President Biden as leaders of free democracies to tackle shared challenges, particularly the extreme economic problems unleashed by Putin's war."

The White House said the two leaders spoke about continuing close cooperation on Ukraine, as well as the challenges posed by China, preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, and "securing sustainable and affordable energy resources."

The White House has said that it expects continuity on Ukraine from the UK amid the change of prime ministers.

Moscow seeks clarification from IAEA

Following the release of a report from the United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Russia has requested clarifying details.

The report detailed worrying damage caused by shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, currently held by Russia, but did not attribute blame for the ongoing strikes.

Moscow said it was requesting "additional explanations” from the IAEA, but not did not publicly specify what information they were seeking.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian energy agency responsible for the plant has backed a UN call for a demilitarized zone around the nuclear plant over fears of a possible nuclear accident caused by the conflict.

The Ukrainian president's office commented on the report, saying it describes the situation at the plant but does not detail the next steps. In the report, the IAEA called for a security zone around the plant, which it said it would be willing to help facilitate.

Greenpeace nuclear specialist Shaun Burnie has accused Russia of "stealing a nuclear power plant" through its capture and continued operation of the Zaporizhzhia facility.

In an interview with DW, Burnie said Russian authorities have not been transparent about future plans for the plant.

"We're concerned that there is not enough explanation about what the Russian government and the nuclear industry of Russia, Rosatom, are actually doing at the plant, which is effectively planning in these coming days to reconnect the plant to the Russian grid and effectively stealing a nuclear plant," Burnie said.

EU proposes price cap on Russian gas

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has proposed that EU member states agree to a price cap on Russian gas imports.

"The objective here is very clear. We must cut Russia's revenues which [Russian leader Vladimir] Putin uses to finance this atrocious war against Ukraine," von der Leyen told reporters.

The price cap would come alongside measures such as a mandatory EU-wide cut in electricity use and a cap on the revenue of non-gas power generators.

Putin has warned that if a price cap is imposed, Russia will stop supplying gas and oil altogether.

Some EU states have been wary of capping Russian gas prices in the face of this threat.

