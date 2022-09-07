Pakistan wins toss, elects to field against Afghanistan

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and elected to field against Afghanistan on Wednesday in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan retained the same lineup that beat India in its first Super 4 game. Afghanistan, which relies on its three spinners, made two changes in its pace department from the team which lost to Sri Lanka.

Azmatullah Omarzai returned to the side after missing the last game because of illness and replaced Samiullah Shinwari. Paceman Fareed Ahmad got his first match in the tournament in place of Naveen-ul-Haq.

___

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Fareed Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

___

