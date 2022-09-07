Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/07 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 81 54 .600 _
Tampa Bay 76 58 .567
Toronto 75 60 .556 6
Baltimore 72 64 .529
Boston 67 70 .489 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 70 64 .522 _
Minnesota 68 65 .511
Chicago 68 68 .500 3
Kansas City 55 82 .401 16½
Detroit 51 85 .375 20
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 87 49 .640 _
Seattle 77 59 .566 10
Los Angeles 60 76 .441 27
Texas 59 76 .437 27½
Oakland 50 86 .368 37

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 9, Toronto 6

Texas 4, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Atlanta 10, Oakland 9

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota (Gray 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 13-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.