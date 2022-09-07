Seventh US congressional delegation arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. delegation led by Representative Stephanie Murphy, vice chair of the House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday night (Sept. 7).

The group, which includes Representatives Scott Franklin, Kai Kahele, Joe Wilson, Andy Barr, Darrell Issa, Claudia Tenney, and Kat Cammack, will be in Taiwan until Sept. 9. They will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) to share views on Taiwan-U.S. relations, regional security, and economic and trade issues, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release.

The delegation will attend a special banquet hosted by Wu.

This is the seventh U.S. congressional group that has visited Taiwan so far this year, MOFA said, adding that this “fully demonstrates” U.S. Congress’ strong bipartisan support for Taiwan.

Murphy has been a steadfast supporter of Taiwan. She was a co-sponsor of the proposed Taiwan Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act and she introduced an amendment to the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act requiring the U.S. to conduct a national-level wargame involving multiple government departments regarding a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan, according to MOFA.