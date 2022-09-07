Tropical depression could develop into typhoon Wednesday night or Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The tropical depression on the sea to the east of the Philippines will move towards the Ryukyu Islands, and it’s expected to strengthen into Typhoon Muifa on Wednesday night (Sept.7) or Thursday to bring short rain showers to localized areas in the north and the east half of the country from Saturday night, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said on Wednesday.

Bureau weather forecaster Chao Hung (趙竑) said that current data indicates that the tropical depression will move closest to Taiwan on Saturday, and then will likely move towards the East China Sea, CNA reported.

With regard to moon-viewing during the Mid-Autumn Festival (Saturday), Chao said that the area south of Hsinchu will have the best chances of seeing the moon, while the Greater Taipei area and Taoyuan could see the moon partially obscured by clouds. Keelung, the north coast, and the northeast will see thicker clouds, and seeing the moon would be lucky, the forecaster added.

On Thursday, as the moisture will decrease due to northeast winds, scattered showers are forecast for Keelung, the north coast, and the northeast, while afternoon thunderstorms are predicted in localized areas of central and southern Taiwan, Chao said. He added that this weather pattern is likely to continue until Saturday daytime.

As the tropical depression or typhoon gets closer to Taiwan, the moisture carried by the northeast winds will increase from Saturday night, and the north and the eastern half of Taiwan will see the rain area increase, according to the forecaster.

Current data shows that the north and the east half of the country will experience short rain showers in localized areas from Saturday night to next Wednesday, while the rest of the country will see partly sunny skies and short afternoon thunderstorms in localized areas, Chao said, per CNA.