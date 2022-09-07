Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 7, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, pleasant;27;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;23;WSW;17;85%;71%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;42;31;Very warm;41;31;NE;16;34%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and less humid;35;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;NW;9;27%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;31;23;Partly sunny;29;23;WSW;13;52%;2%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Inc. clouds;24;16;Rain and a t-storm;20;14;S;14;85%;99%;2

Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;13;10;Rain;12;9;S;15;93%;100%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;21;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;W;15;26%;2%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, windy, cooler;19;5;Mostly cloudy;19;5;NW;15;37%;1%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;30;22;Windy and very hot;38;24;NNE;26;36%;2%;7

Athens, Greece;Winds subsiding;28;21;Sunny and nice;30;19;NNE;17;38%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;15;7;Partial sunshine;16;8;SSW;9;61%;29%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;45;29;Sunny and hot;45;29;N;13;16%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;31;22;Partly sunny;33;21;SSE;10;51%;13%;9

Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;26;20;Couple of t-storms;24;20;SW;15;90%;84%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;29;26;A thunderstorm;29;25;SW;12;81%;97%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with some sun;29;22;Partly sunny;27;20;SW;18;57%;9%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and hot;32;17;Very warm;31;19;S;10;48%;28%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;29;19;A t-storm in spots;32;19;NNE;12;53%;76%;5

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;26;15;Rain and a t-storm;22;14;SW;19;76%;99%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;9;Mostly cloudy;19;8;ESE;10;66%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;28;15;Mostly sunny;30;15;E;14;38%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasing clouds;28;17;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;30;14;WNW;23;61%;72%;3

Brussels, Belgium;More clouds than sun;24;15;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;14;SSW;16;76%;94%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;Partly sunny;28;15;SE;9;55%;5%;5

Budapest, Hungary;More clouds than sun;28;16;A t-storm in spots;31;15;NW;13;67%;66%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny, nice and warm;25;14;A shower in the p.m.;26;9;S;10;61%;99%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Increasing clouds;32;19;Partly sunny;31;18;ENE;14;35%;28%;12

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;Mainly cloudy;28;20;NNE;13;56%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;32;25;Partly sunny;33;25;N;13;44%;2%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;18;11;Mostly sunny;18;11;SSE;23;76%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;21;Mostly cloudy;30;21;S;8;56%;44%;9

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;30;27;WSW;14;87%;93%;5

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;25;18;Sunshine;27;19;SSE;11;53%;4%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showery;30;26;Showers around;30;25;SW;20;74%;95%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Variable clouds;21;14;Breezy;19;14;E;25;53%;61%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Humid;30;27;Sunlit and pleasant;30;27;SSE;8;80%;31%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;34;23;Sunny and nice;32;21;ESE;11;55%;1%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun, nice;30;20;Mostly sunny;30;20;SE;17;61%;10%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and warm;36;28;Mostly sunny, warm;37;28;ESE;5;49%;23%;9

Denver, United States;Record-breaking heat;36;20;Hot;35;17;N;11;17%;8%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;34;28;A t-storm around;33;28;N;9;72%;55%;3

Dili, East Timor;Warm with some sun;36;22;Partly sunny;33;21;SE;9;50%;4%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and a t-storm;18;13;Rain and a t-storm;18;12;NW;19;85%;97%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;35;18;Sunny and very hot;36;19;NNE;11;11%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Lots of sun, nice;29;20;Sunny and nice;29;21;WNW;17;56%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;NNW;10;86%;100%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;Sunny and pleasant;27;10;ENE;11;36%;2%;10

Havana, Cuba;A morning shower;31;22;Downpours;30;23;SW;8;78%;95%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;13;4;Sun and some clouds;13;6;ENE;11;61%;5%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Thunderstorms;27;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;S;13;81%;93%;3

Hong Kong, China;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;26;A morning t-storm;32;24;ENE;14;69%;76%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;31;24;A shower in spots;31;24;ENE;19;59%;48%;10

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A stray thunderstorm;29;23;ESE;11;76%;85%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;25;Plenty of sunshine;35;26;N;13;48%;11%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and windy;24;18;Breezy in the p.m.;26;18;ENE;21;55%;0%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy showers;31;24;A thunderstorm;30;25;S;13;75%;92%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasingly windy;38;31;Very warm;37;31;N;22;51%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;Mostly sunny;25;13;WNW;10;39%;2%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;29;19;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;NW;8;29%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;26;Plenty of sunshine;33;26;WNW;14;66%;2%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing, a t-storm;27;21;Humid with a t-storm;28;21;SSE;8;78%;94%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;38;28;Sunny;38;27;S;14;37%;15%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;18;7;Partly sunny;20;9;ENE;11;48%;2%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;E;13;66%;50%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;33;23;Low clouds;31;23;WSW;15;57%;42%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly cloudy;35;28;A thunderstorm;33;28;SSW;11;75%;85%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;SE;7;73%;92%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;18;-1;Partly sunny;17;0;E;14;25%;5%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A little rain;28;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SW;20;77%;69%;3

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;16;14;Low clouds;16;14;SSE;16;76%;5%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Cloudy;25;19;Mostly cloudy, humid;26;19;NW;13;73%;38%;2

London, United Kingdom;Thundershowers;21;15;A shower and t-storm;20;15;SSW;15;78%;98%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;36;24;Hot;38;25;S;11;45%;6%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;22;Partly sunny, nice;26;22;W;11;73%;21%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;26;15;Partly sunny;28;15;WNW;9;40%;14%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;27;Some sun;30;27;WNW;20;71%;28%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NNW;7;72%;66%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;25;Sunny intervals;33;26;SSW;10;68%;69%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Turning out cloudy;19;12;A couple of showers;18;12;N;20;71%;95%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Downpours;22;14;Downpours;21;13;NW;9;71%;96%;6

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm around;32;26;NW;10;71%;73%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Thickening clouds;17;6;Partial sunshine;15;4;ENE;13;71%;3%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;30;23;Breezy in the p.m.;30;23;SSW;21;65%;44%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;23;13;Clouds and sun, nice;23;10;S;12;55%;66%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;Mostly sunny;26;16;SSW;1;62%;5%;5

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. rain;13;5;A shower in spots;10;3;NNW;17;73%;56%;4

Mumbai, India;A few showers;32;27;A shower and t-storm;31;27;NW;10;85%;95%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;19;14;A morning shower;21;13;ENE;11;70%;74%;6

New York, United States;A couple of showers;23;18;Clouds and sun;27;18;ESE;12;60%;6%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and less humid;34;22;Sunny and hot;35;22;W;13;33%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy in the p.m.;29;8;Windy and cooler;14;5;W;27;56%;15%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;30;25;Cloudy and humid;30;24;NNE;12;66%;44%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;19;9;Variable cloudiness;15;8;NE;10;72%;35%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;24;13;Mostly sunny;26;13;SSE;8;67%;3%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Breezy this morning;30;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;25;ESE;31;74%;64%;10

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;S;12;82%;91%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;E;11;75%;66%;13

Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;22;14;A shower and t-storm;22;14;SW;16;72%;98%;4

Perth, Australia;A morning shower;19;8;Cloudy;18;9;E;14;65%;80%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;30;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;SW;17;78%;79%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;SE;19;70%;50%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;34;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;22;SE;9;59%;67%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;26;16;A thunderstorm;23;14;WSW;13;72%;88%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and nice;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;NW;8;65%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;22;9;A little p.m. rain;23;10;E;15;46%;69%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;26;16;Sunny and nice;26;16;N;12;73%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;SE;19;60%;45%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;15;10;Considerable clouds;15;10;SE;17;69%;93%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;15;7;Clouds and sun;16;7;ESE;9;62%;2%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clearing;27;16;Plenty of sunshine;30;19;N;11;59%;0%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;43;29;Sunny and very warm;42;28;SE;16;8%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, humid;31;22;Humid with a t-storm;29;22;SSE;16;75%;88%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;12;5;Mostly cloudy;12;5;SE;13;63%;15%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine and cooler;27;16;Sunshine and warm;27;17;SW;16;50%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;26;18;A shower and t-storm;25;19;SW;10;78%;93%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A shower or two;31;25;SE;6;80%;89%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thunderstorm;24;19;A thunderstorm;24;18;WSW;7;96%;88%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;28;17;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;NE;16;23%;7%;13

Santiago, Chile;An afternoon shower;15;4;Rain and drizzle;10;0;SSW;8;70%;81%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NW;9;75%;60%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A passing shower;22;16;A passing shower;24;19;WNW;11;69%;85%;4

Seattle, United States;More clouds than sun;23;11;Mostly sunny, nice;21;12;NNE;12;57%;2%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and delightful;28;16;Sunny and nice;28;17;NNW;7;65%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;33;24;Cloudy and very warm;31;22;ENE;15;53%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;A few showers;31;26;SSE;9;69%;92%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and nice;25;11;Partly sunny;27;13;S;7;55%;7%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;Clearing, a shower;31;26;E;6;72%;85%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;15;6;Mainly cloudy;14;8;E;13;62%;5%;1

Sydney, Australia;Becoming cloudy;18;14;High clouds, breezy;21;16;NNE;28;62%;93%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;An afternoon shower;30;23;Decreasing clouds;32;24;ESE;18;58%;5%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;14;8;Partly sunny;14;6;SE;12;58%;27%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;19;Sunny and hot;34;20;NNW;12;33%;1%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;22;13;Mostly cloudy;21;12;N;10;55%;27%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;34;23;Plenty of sun;35;24;E;13;10%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;30;22;Nice with sunshine;31;23;N;16;57%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;34;21;Partly sunny and hot;35;23;NE;9;41%;10%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Humid with t-storms;28;24;A shower and t-storm;27;23;NNE;17;75%;95%;3

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;23;17;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;S;12;68%;2%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;33;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;E;10;47%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy, hot;38;26;Very hot;40;26;NE;12;36%;2%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine, pleasant;28;6;Sunny and very warm;27;9;ESE;13;34%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;22;12;Partly sunny;22;14;NNW;9;54%;0%;4

Vienna, Austria;Variable cloudiness;28;18;A p.m. t-storm;28;15;WNW;21;66%;71%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. shower or two;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;E;8;79%;99%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;More sun than clouds;17;7;Periods of sun;16;6;E;13;66%;2%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Increasing clouds;21;9;Breezy in the p.m.;22;12;ESE;21;37%;80%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;13;8;Rain and drizzle;13;8;SE;8;75%;87%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower;29;25;Showers;29;25;SSE;13;77%;96%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Not as warm;24;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;NNE;6;42%;27%;7

_____

