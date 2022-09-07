Global folding furniture Market to Exhibit a Decent CAGR of 6.93% by 2032

The global market for folding furniture was valued at USD 3.79 billion in 2021. It is expected that it will grow 6.93% between 2022-2032.

Growing Demand

The growing demand and inclination to compact furniture, as well as the increasing number of residential and non-residential building activities worldwide, increase in industrialization, urbanization, rises in disposable income, smaller living areas, and an increase in the population are all expected to have a significant impact on the folding furniture market.

Furniture manufacturers have expanded their range of products by including folding furniture options. Manufacturers also have the opportunity to target countries where there is a rising demand for such furniture. These include developing countries and countries that are experiencing rapid urbanization. Manufacturers can increase their revenues and serve the local market by focusing on these countries.

Restrictive factors

The rapid pace of urbanization drives the demand for folding furniture. The growing number of smaller houses, increasing environmental regulations, and growth in real estate with the increased demand for multifunctional furniture are all factors driving this market. However, one of the key restraining elements of the market is the fluctuating raw material price.

Market Key Trends

The Residential Application is the dominant market

Their application can classify the market for folding chairs. The residential segment dominates the market. The market is expected to register a healthy growth rate during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by increasing residential construction activities around the world. The forecast period is expected to see significant growth in the commercial segment. In many retail construction sectors, folding furniture is used in various sub-applications, including corporate offices and healthcare centers. They can also be used in cafeterias, hotels, and restaurants.

Recent Development

Dorel Home, an affiliate of Dorel Industries Inc., opened its 9th-floor C&D Building showroom in High Point Market to showcase new products and its growing portfolio of high-profile licensed license brands.

Dorel Industries Inc. reported that it had completed its previously announced acquisition, Notio Living. Dorel Home (a Dorel Industries subsidiary) is purchasing the Danish-based business for USD 19.0million.

Key Companies

Flexsteel Industries, Inc.

Haworth Inc.

Meco Corporation

Dorel Industries Inc.

Murphy Wall Beds Hardware Inc.

Ashley Furniture Industries

La-Z-Boy Inc.

Leggett & Platt Inc.

Resource Furniture

Кеу Маrkеt Ѕеgmеntѕ

By Product

Sofa

Table & Chair

Bed

Other Products

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

