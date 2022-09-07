New Taipei City picks colors for each of its 29 districts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City unveiled the colors Wednesday (Sept. 7) to represent each of its 29 districts.

The city’s government said it wanted the colors to symbolize the local culture and way of life, CNA reported. At Wednesday’s presentation, Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) emphasized the diversity of Taiwan’s most populous special municipality, portraying New Taipei as a reflection of the whole country.

A team of advisers in environmental aesthetics spent 18 months touring the city’s 29 districts to study the local history and culture, Hou said.

They picked orange to represent Wanli based on the color of the famous Queen’s Head rock in Yehliu, while the “sunrise white" for Gongliao was inspired by the white of a lighthouse popular as a spot to watch the sunrise. The experts chose another hue of white for Shenkeng to symbolize the popularity of its tofu.

The planning for the use of the colors was scheduled to be completed next year, but each district would also be allowed the choice of two secondary colors each, the city government said.