Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese warplanes, 5 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense reported that it tracked 12 aircraft and five ships from China’s military around the country by 5 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7).

Three Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait at its northern end, the ministry tweeted.

Taiwan tasked Combat Air Patrols, Navy vessels, and air defense missile systems to monitor and respond to the Chinese activities, while also issuing radio warnings.

Since United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei on Aug. 2-3, Chinese warplanes have not only entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), as they frequently did before, but also crossed the Taiwan Strait median line.