Taiwan’s August exports rise slower than expected

Aug. 2022 total only 2% higher than Aug. 2021 figure

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/07 18:46
Taiwan's exports rose for the 26th month running in August, but only by 2% compared to Aug. 2021. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s exports recorded the 26th month of continuous rises in August, but their growth rate of 2% was lower than expected, reports said Wednesday (Sept. 7).

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said exports totaled $40.34 billion (NT$1.24 trillion), 2% more than in Aug. 2021. Exports showed an increase of 3.5% over the same period to reach $37.35 billion last month, CNA reported.

For the period from Jan. to Aug. 2022, Taiwan’s exports totaled $330.32 billion, a rise of 16.2% compared to the same period in 2021, according to the MOF data.

Earlier Wednesday, Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) predicted slower but stable economic growth and inflation below 2% for Taiwan in 2023.
