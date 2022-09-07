Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Filipino sailor missing after falling overboard off Taiwan's Penghu

Deckhand believed to have fallen into water 0.5 nautical miles south of Wai'an Fishing Harbor

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/07 18:38
Coast Guard Officers search for missing Filipino deckhand. (CGA photo)

Coast Guard Officers search for missing Filipino deckhand. (CGA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A search is underway for a Filipino fishing boat crew member who apparently fell overboard off the coast of Penghu County on Tuesday (Sept. 6).

That evening, a Filipino deckhand of the fishing boat Hsieh Fu Shun (協富順) suddenly went missing and is believed to have accidentally fallen overboard while returning to port about 0.5 nautical miles south of Penghu's Wai'an Fishing Harbor, according to a Coast Guard Administration (CGA) press release. At 5 p.m., the CGA received a call that a 55-year-old Filipino sailor had gone missing.

The CGA immediately dispatched patrol boats on duty to search the waters south of Wai'an Fishing Harbor and Xiyu Township, while aerial reconnaissance planes searched by air. As of noon on Tuesday, four patrol boats, 32 CGA officers, and two aircraft became involved in the search, but they have yet to find a trace of the missing deckhand.

The Coast Guard stated that sea and air units will continue to search for the missing mariner within the golden 72 hours for rescue. According to the CGA, there were four people aboard the Hsieh Fu Shun before the accident occurred, including the Taiwanese captain, surnamed Hsu (許), and one Indonesian and two Filipino crew members.

Filipino sailor missing after falling overboard off Taiwan's Penghu
Coast Guard officers search for missing sailor. (CGA photo)
lost at sea
missing workers
missing man
missing sailor
missing person
search and rescue mission
Coast Guard Administration
CGA
Penghu
fishing boat

RELATED ARTICLES

High-speed ferry services between Taiwan’s Tainan and Penghu resume operation
High-speed ferry services between Taiwan’s Tainan and Penghu resume operation
2022/09/01 21:00
President Tsai affirms Taiwan's will to defend itself
President Tsai affirms Taiwan's will to defend itself
2022/08/31 10:54
Taiwan welcomes return of Cross Penghu Bay Swim after COVID hiatus
Taiwan welcomes return of Cross Penghu Bay Swim after COVID hiatus
2022/08/26 17:06
Taiwan holds tank, artillery live-fire drill on Penghu
Taiwan holds tank, artillery live-fire drill on Penghu
2022/08/24 19:27
Taiwan offers help with earthquake rescue efforts in Philippines
Taiwan offers help with earthquake rescue efforts in Philippines
2022/07/28 11:15