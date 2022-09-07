CP Foods Thailand’s CP, MEAT ZERO and Benja Chicken Products Win at Superior Taste Award 2022, Which Is Hosted by the Prestigious International Institute of Taste

MEAT ZERO’s Nuggets, Cooked Patty (Garlic & Herb) and Benja Chicken are among the products to receive stars and available in Singapore

3 stars (Exceptional): Scoring above 90%

2 stars (Remarkable): Scoring between 80% and 90%

1 star (Notable): Scoring between 70% and 80%

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 September 2022 -CP Foods Thailand has bagged accolades for six of its products at the Superior Taste Award 2022, which is hosted by the prestigious International Institute of Taste. Three of the products are currently retailing in Singapore, which are as follows: MEAT ZERO's Nuggets and Cooked Patty (Garlic & Herb) as well as Benja Chicken, the world's first brown rice-fed chicken. The other three products are for CP sausages, which are not in Singapore currently.The prestigious Superior Taste Award 2022 is an annual event held in Brussels, Belgium. The awards are certified by a jury of over 200 professional taste experts, who are members of esteemed chef and sommelier associations Le Guide Michelin and Gault & Milau. The awards mark the first time Thailand has won for its chicken meat and sausage products. They are also CP Foods Thailand's first-ever wins, with Benja Chicken bagging two stars under the meat category as well as MEAT ZERO's Nugget attaining three stars and Cooked Patty (Garlic & Herb) getting one star in the alternative meat category. The scoring tiers are as follows:Below are more information about the products available in Singapore.MEAT ZERO is one of Thailand's best-selling plant-based meat products. It took more than two years to produce MEAT ZERO's plant-based meat products and 2,000 experiments helmed by hundreds of researchers and teams from CPF Food Research and Development Centre. MEAT ZERO obtained the intellectual property right to the Plant-Tec innovation by partnering with world-class plant-based product manufacturer Fuji Oil from Japan and experts from the U.S and Taiwan.Traditionally, low-moisture extrusion is used to texturise protein into meat analogue. For MEAT ZERO, the high-moisture meat analogue process is used to texturise vegetable proteins into a product with a fibrous texture akin to animal meat. The appearances, mouthfeel and texture of the products are similar to those of real meat. They are of equal nutritional value. High-fibre, non-GMO soy — which keeps cholesterol levels in check — as well as pea, wheat and corn, are the key ingredients.200g ($4.50): When deep- or air-fried to a golden-brown perfection, the nuggets have an airy crisp and a bite that is indistinguishable from the meat version. Pair it with roasted sweet potato fries for a guilt-free western-style meal!240g ($4.50): With this offering, making katsu burger at home is a cinch. The crunchy crumb is infused with the sharp note of garlic and the fragrance of herbs. The cooked patty is high in protein and free of trans fat.Hailing from Thailand, this 100% natural product boasts a rich flavour profile, and is more tender and juicier than the market's chicken meat by up to 55%. The brand's offerings are wildly popular in Thailand and are preferred by chefs of Michelin-starred restaurants such as Saneh Jaan, Siam Wisdom and Paste.Benja Chicken uses an innovative animal feed to raise its chickens. The formula comprises specially selected brown rice grains, which are rich in Gamma-Aminobutyric acid, antioxidants and vitamins B3, B6 and B9. It also helps to strengthen the chickens' muscle structure. No growth hormone or antibiotic is added to the feed, which has been certified by the American NSF International.An ethical company that is also a proponent of sustainability, Benja Chicken adheres to the Five Freedoms for Animal Welfare. The brand believes in cage-free farming — the chickens wander and roam freely around the farms, where the air and temperature are carefully controlled. The temperature is kept at 25 degrees Celsius, the optimal temperature for chickens of all ages. They are also raised with clean water that has been purified by a filtering system. Periodically, the chickens undergo health checks to ensure they are in the pink of health. All these factors help contribute to the wonderful taste and high quality of the meat.Products available in Singapore include Chicken Skin-on Boneless Leg ($11.50), Chicken Skinless Boneless Leg ($10.50), and Chicken Skinless Boneless Breast ($12.90).To celebrate this achievement, CP Singapore will be running a special 50% off promotion. Enjoy Meat Zero Nuggets promotion 2 packs for $6.50 (UP$4.50 per pack) from September to October 2022 at all major supermarkets.Facebook: @CPSingapore ( https://www.facebook.com/CPSingapore/?ref=br_rs Instagram: @cpfoodssgWebsite: https://www.cpfworldwide.com/en Hashtag: #cpfoodssg #cpfoods

About CP Foods (CPF)

Being one of Asia's leading agro-industrial and foods conglomerates, CPF Group strives to maintain its leading position in the industry and successfully compete in the international arena (U.S.A., Europe and Asia). The Company is determined to fulfill its vision of becoming the "Kitchen of the World", placing significant importance on research and development to improve production quality, safety and efficiency.



CPF's success story is tied closely to the company's fully integrated farming and production process. CPF controls every single process from the first step of breeding to the eventual branding and marketing of its food products. It pays close attention to the freshness of ingredients at every stage to ensure customers get the best quality products.



The Company is dedicated to providing food products, which are high in quality, nutritious, hygienic and safe. Its world-class plants meet many international regulations, requirements and certifications including HACCP, GMP, BRC, OSHAS, ISO and Animal Welfare Standard. Every step of the farming and production process is based on the practice of good animal welfare and concern for the environment, by being safe and drug-residual free. CP Foods shrimp farms also practice the green shrimp technology that prohibits the use of antibiotic medicines. Instead, friendly microbes for the growth of healthy shrimp are used.



