Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan Central Bank governor predicts slower economic growth, lower inflation

Yang sees CPI fall back below 2% in 2023

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/07 17:33
Archived photo of Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long. 

Archived photo of Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While the uncertain international situation will slow down Taiwan’s economic growth next year, inflation is also likely to fall back below 2%, Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said Wednesday (Sept. 7).

According to government data released Tuesday (Sept. 6), the consumer price index (CPI) slipped to 2.66% for August, the lowest in six months. Over the previous five months, Taiwan’s inflation has stayed above 3%.

Whether a global recession is likely amid slow growth and high inflation depends on developments during 2023, Yang said. For Taiwan, he saw a return to stable price increases at an annual rate below 2%, CNA reported.

In a speech at the Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce, Taiwan (CNAIC), Yang identified exchange rate policies, China’s economic troubles, the drop in value of the Japanese yen, the impact of the war between Russia and Ukraine on European economies, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic as the six key factors to monitor.

Taiwan’s central banker nevertheless still saw stable economic development on the horizon for the country, with modest but stable GDP growth and lower inflation, according to the report.
Central Bank
Central Bank governor
Yang Chin-long
inflation
consumer price index
CPI
economic slowdown
economic growth
GDP

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to decide whether minimum wage should be adjusted on Thursday
Taiwan to decide whether minimum wage should be adjusted on Thursday
2022/08/31 18:07
Taiwan to discuss minimum wage hike for 2023
Taiwan to discuss minimum wage hike for 2023
2022/08/19 10:02
Taiwan cuts 2022 GDP forecast to 3.76%
Taiwan cuts 2022 GDP forecast to 3.76%
2022/08/12 17:36
Egg prices have surged 32% but Taiwan's core CPI drops in July
Egg prices have surged 32% but Taiwan's core CPI drops in July
2022/08/06 11:36
Taiwan’s forecasted GDP lowered to 3.52% by Academia Sinica
Taiwan’s forecasted GDP lowered to 3.52% by Academia Sinica
2022/07/19 16:35