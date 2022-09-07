Two drowned on Kenting beach in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two tourists died on Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 6) from drowning on a Kenting beach in Hengchun Township, Pingtung County.

Huang Po-chun (黃博駿), chief at the Hengchuan Branch of the Pingtung County Bureau of Fire and Emergency Services, told media that the branch received a call around 4 p.m. on Tuesday to inform them about an incident that involved two tourists who needed water rescue, CNA reported. The branch immediately dispatched search and rescue personnel and vehicles to the scene, Huang added.

When rescuers arrived, they found that the two tourists had been brought to the shore by good Samaritans and the Coast Guard, Huang said, adding that rescuers immediately performed CPR on the victims but failed to revive them.

The two were then rushed to local hospitals, where they received emergency treatment but were later pronounced deceased.

According to Hengchun police investigations, a 32-year-old man surnamed Liu (劉) and a 29-year-old woman surnamed Yang (楊) went into the sea at Little Bali around 3:50 p.m. When passersby found that the two disappeared from sight, they called to report the incident and assisted in helping to bring them to the shore, according to the investigation.

Investigations into more details of the tragedy are ongoing, police said, per CNA.