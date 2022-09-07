Alexa
Indian media observe military exercises in south Taiwan

Interest in Taiwan's military from Indian media focuses on China

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/07 15:50
Indian media report from military drills in Taiwan's Pingtung County. 

Indian media report from military drills in Taiwan's Pingtung County.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the first time, media groups from India observed military exercises in Taiwan, reports said Wednesday (Sept. 7).

The 8th Field Army launched its latest round of drills on the Hengchun Peninsula in south Taiwan’s Pingtung County Tuesday (Sept. 6), inviting foreign reporters from CNN and Reuters to the site. Camera crews from India’s TV9 and News Nation were also present for the first time, CNA reported.

The Indian reporters said they were interested to see how well-prepared Taiwan’s military was for a conflict with China. As the communist country stepped up its live-fire exercises and incursions into Taiwan’s side of the Taiwan Strait following the Aug. 2-3 visit by United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, India has started paying more attention to the possibility of an armed confrontation, the reporters said.

Since India and Taiwan share the same adversary, China, interest in the military drills was high. News magazine The Week put President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on the cover of a recent edition.
