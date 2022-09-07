Chishang Autumn Festival returns, features Wakin Chau, Chou Hui and Matzka

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Chishang Autumn Harvest Rice and Art Festival (池上秋收稻穗藝術節) will open Oct. 29 with a diverse lineup of popular singers taking center stage in Chishang.

Wakin Chau (周華健), Chou Hui (周蕙), and Indigenous singer Matzka will open the show by performing familiar pop songs in the flowing waves of rice fields, the organizers said in a press conference on Sept. 5.

Hosted by Taiwan Good Foundation and the Taitung County Chishang Township Culture and Art Association, the festival is meant to help the audience explore the beauty of the pastoral rice town. Taitung County Deputy Magistrate Wang Chih-hui (王志輝) said that this cast was chosen with equality in mind so that older people can also take pleasure in the show.

Chen Chen-chuan (陳鎮川), a well-known music producer who is orchestrating the festival’s performances, said that standing on the stage of Chishang is about more than singing. He finds joy just by participating in the Chishang community.

“When planning the program, I thought about how not to disrupt Chishang’s existing beauty while also thinking about how to make it even better,” Chen said. “I hope this year’s performance will continue to bring joy to everyone.”

During the press conference, Ko Wen-chang (柯文昌), chairman of the Taiwan Good Foundation, said that he considers himself to be the greatest beneficiary of the festival’s long-time presence in Chishang because he “can often return to the town to recharge and renew his strength.”

He also added that this year the seating capacity will not be reduced so that more people can come to Chishang to enjoy the performance.

Ko went on to say that, of this year’s singers, Chau is his personal favorite, whereas Chou Hui has a very special voice, and Matzka represents Taiwan’s Indigenous singers.

Lin Kuo-tsai (林國財), deputy director of the Taitung Branch of the Soil and Water Conservation Bureau of the Council of Agriculture, said that the Chishang Autumn Harvest Rice and Art Festival was made possible thanks to support from locals. Through these performances, Chishang has stepped onto the international stage and will continue to be a model for local creativity, he added.

Tung Tzu-hsien (童子賢), chairman of Pegatron, the festival’s chief sponsor, said that he hopes everyone at the festival will be moved by Chishang’s natural environment.

“Keep going, and Taiwan will be better,” Tung said. Tung was recently awarded an honorary villager certificate to thank the entrepreneur for his dedication to Chishang.

The Chishang Autumn Harvest Rice and Art Festival “Direction of the Heart” performance will take place Oct. 29-30 at Tiantian District, Tiantang Road, Chishang Township, Taitung County (Wanxin Road).