Warehouse Execution System Market Trend | Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2027

Global Warehouse Execution System Market to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027.Global Warehouse Execution System Market is valued at approximately USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Warehouse execution software enables the user to efficiently manage the workflow within a warehouse or distribution center. It helps the facility owners in managing resources, optimizing operations, and coordinate equipment and labour. With increasing order volumes and growing trend of online shopping, the demand for WES is growing significantly.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also added to the popularity of online sales channels, thus helping the market. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on automating their facilities and services which includes, intelligent routing, real-time visibility, congestion management, automated sortation, etc. This would lead to innovation and new product launches by market players, which would propel the market forward. For instance, in March 2020, Softeon launched an advanced solution that is a combination of WMS (Warehouse Management System) and WES solutions. However, high investment and running costs and lack of awareness regarding the benefits of WES solutions may hamper the market growth.

Europe emerged as a significant region for the global Warehouse Execution System Market and is continuing to grow at a healthy pace. This growth can be attributed to growing awareness regarding cloud-based solutions and the presence of various WES software providers in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecasted years due to the presence of rapidly growing economies including India and China in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Fortna Inc.

SSI SCHAEFER

Manhattan Associates

Bastian Solutions, LLC

VARGO

Matthews Automation Solutions

Invata Intralogistics

Softeon

WESTFALIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud

By End-User:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Third-Party Logistics (3PL)

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

