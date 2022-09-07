Endoscope Reprocessing Market Size, Growth | Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2030

Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market to reach USD 3.66 billion by 2027.Global Endoscope Reprocessing Market is valued at approximately USD 2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Incidences of endoscopic-associated infections caused as a result of contaminated endoscopes have been significantly high. Such infections are propelling the need for endoscope reprocessing. Other growth factors include growing preference for endoscopic procedures, rising geriatric population, and increasing focus of healthcare facilities on improving reprocessing guidelines. Furthermore, as the market expands, tapping into emerging economies can provide significant growth opportunities to the market players. For instance, in September 2018, Ecolab launched the Greater China Healthcare Innovation and Customer Experience Center in Shanghai. However, high costs of endoscopy procedures and lack of reimbursements in developing nations may hamper the market growth.

Geographically, North America is dominating the global endoscopy reprocessing market owing to favourable reimbursement policies, the rising incidence of cancer and endoscope-related infections.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cantel Medical

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

Olympus Corporation

Ecolab

STERIS

Getinge AB

Wassenburg Medical

CONMED Corporation

Belimed AG

Endo-Technik W. Griesat

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

High-Level Disinfectants and Test Strips

Detergents & Wipes

Automated Endoscope Reprocessors

Endoscope Drying, Storage, & Transport Systems

Endoscope Tracking Solutions

Other

By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

