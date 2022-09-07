Broadcast Scheduling Software Market Size, Share | Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market to reach USD 3.61 billion by 2027.Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market is valued at approximately USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview-

Broadcast scheduling software includes various services such as content and event organization, remote access, etc. The key drivers of Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market include rising adoption of smart devices, growing popularity of multimedia streaming applications and increasing complexity of media broadcasting.

Moreover, increasing R&D activities and strategic partnerships are anticipated to benefit the market. For instance, in March 2020, AMC Networks Inc., along with WarnerMedia and Disney, partnered with Xandr, a New York-based marketing and advertising company. Through this partnership, the companies are augmenting their linear schedules to reach the views efficiently across multiple networks. However, shifting customer preferences from TV and radio mediums to online sources may hamper the market growth. On the other hand, rising investment in media technology will provide new opportunities to the market.

North America emerged as a significant region for the Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market and is continuing to grow at a healthy pace. This growth can be attributed to early adoption of advanced technologies in media broadcasting and presence of major market players in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecasted years due to the growing penetration of smart devices and rising demand for on-demand content services.

Major market player included in this report are:

Advanced Broadcast Services Limited

AMC Networks Inc.

AxelTech

BroadView Software

Chetu Inc.

Chyro

Imagine Communications

MediaGenix

Marketron Broadcast Solutions

Schedule it Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Software

Services

By Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By Application:

TV

Radio

Digital Platforms

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

