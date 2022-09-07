Workforce Analytics Market is set to experience a significant Growth Rate | ADP, Cornerstone OnDemand

Workforce Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Workforce Analytics Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Market Overview:

Global Workforce Analytics Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The Workforce Analytics can be defined as an advanced set of data analysis tools and metrics for comprehensive workforce performance measurement and improvement. Workforce Analytics utilizes both employee and ROI data to inform decisions on recruitment, retention, and employee management among others. The rising adoption of human capital information system and growing adoption from end use industries as well as recent collaborations & product launches from leading market players are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – In 2020, the global market for (human capital management)HCM applications was estimated at USD 33.6 billion, and this amount is projected to grow to USD 37.9 billion by end of 2025. Furthermore, in October 2020, Tata Consultancy Services launched its AI-based Workforce Analytics system to enhance productivity and workforce experience. The new solution is designed to help enterprise deal with the talent management challenges of the digital era. Moreover, in March 2022, Sapience Analytics, and HCL Technologies (HCL) entered into a partnership to jointly develop and distribute technologies in the area of employee productivity improvement. Under this partnership, HCL would enhance and resell Sapience’s knowledge workforce management solution. Also, growing penetration Artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies and increase in number of data sources across different industries are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, rising concern over data privacy and compliances impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Workforce Analytics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing adoption of workforce analytics solutions and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising digitization across different industries and increasing number of collaboration activities, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Workforce Analytics Market across the Asia Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Key Companies Covered in the Workforce Analytics Market Research are ADP, LLC., Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Kronos Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tableau Software, Visier Inc., Workday, Inc., WorkForce Software, LLC and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Solution

Services

By Services

Managed

Consulting

System Integration

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premises

By Application

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Workforce Analytics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

This report answers the following key questions:

How big is the market as a whole in 2021? What rate of market expansion is anticipated between 2022 to 2030?

Which region would experience a high demand for goods in the years to come?

What are the variables promoting the market’s expansion?

Which sub-market will have the most impact on the market?

What market opportunities exist for established and new players?

What different short-term and long-term tactics have the market players adopted?

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

