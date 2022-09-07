Bot Security Market Size, Current Status and Future Growth Revenue Period 2022-2030

Global Bot Security Market to reach USD 1.17 billion by 2027.Global Bot Security Market is valued at approximately USD 0.34 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.2 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Bots or Internet robots, also called spiders, crawlers, and web bots, are software programs operated on the internet and are used to perform repetitive jobs. Bots can be classified in 2 types: good bots and bad bots. While good bots can be used for performing tasks such as indexing a search engine, bad bots, are often used to form a bot network and perform malware attacks.

Botnet is a group of internet-connected devices that are infected by malware allowing hackers to control them. These botnets are used by cybercriminals for malicious activities such as data theft and credential leaks. Bot security consists of solutions to detect and mitigate such botnets and keeping organizations secured. Increase in bad bot traffic is expected to fuel the Bot Security Market. Moreover, several key players are taking strategic initiatives to expand their presence in the market. For instance, in May 2021, Imperva acquired CloudVector which enabled Imperva to guard its customers from the risks related with the discovery, monitoring, and protection of API traffic in any environment from exploits and breaches. The acquisition of CloudVector improved Imperva’s capability in handling complex API security risks.

– In February 2021, Epiq chose Cloudflare for WAF security, this enabled Epiq clients to gain greater control over business and security risks. Epiq’s implementation of Cloudflare’s solutions will provide its clients better granule control of security, protecting them against DDoS attacks and malicious botnets.

– In October 2020, Fastly acquired Signal Sciences, for estimated USD 775 milion in cash and stock. The transaction enables Signal Science’s powerful web application and API security solutions with Fastly’s edge cloud platform and existing security offerings for a combined edge security solution to protect websites and web applications.

However, as cybercrime is moving towards becoming a profit-driven industry, it may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

To overcome this, increasing integration of bot management and protection into existing WAF and antivirus programs can be a future opportunity for market to grow.

The regional analysis of the global Bot Security Market Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is predicted to account for the maximum market share in the bot security market. Early implementation of bot security and the presence of several vendors that deliver bot security solutions are likely to drive market growth in the region. Businesses in this region are progressively applying bot security solution for enabling data security, avoiding cyber-attacks on online businesses, mainly, and safeguarding security and privacy of data to enable business continuity.

Major market player included in this report are:

Akamai Technologies

Imperva

PerimeterX

Cloudflare

Radware

Fastly

F5.

Sophos

Reblaze

Netacea

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Security Type:

Web Security

Mobile Security

API Security

By Component :

Standalone Solution

Services(Professional Services, Managed Services)

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By End Use:

Retail and eCommerce

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Tourism

BFSI

Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Others (Education, IT and ITeS, Energy and Utilities)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

