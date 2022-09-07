Anastomosis Devices Market To See Huge Growth By 2030 | Latest Trends, Future Prospects

Anastomosis Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Anastomosis Devices Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Anastomosis Devices Market is valued approximately USD 3.39 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.60% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The connecting of two typically divergent structures is known as an anastomosis. Connections between blood vessels or other tubular structures, such as gut loops, are referred to as this. In the approaching years, the increased prevalence of cardiovascular and gastrointestinal illnesses is expected to drive demand for anastomosis devices.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases (CVD) in 2019, accounting for 32 percent of all fatalities worldwide. It further claims that strokes and heart attacks account for 85 percent of these deaths. Coronary Heart Disease/Artery Disease (CHD/CAD) is the most common type of heart disease, with about 805,000 Americans suffering from a heart attack each year.. For example, GI Windows Corp. raised $16.4 million in a Series A-1 funding round in October 2020, with participation from Johnson & Johnson Innovation and others. The funding will be used to advance the company’s anastomosis technology development and clinical studies. Furthermore, the demand for better patient outcomes will boost the adoption of novel anastomosis device advancements and contribute to market growth. For example, India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic, launched the EEA Circular Stapler with Tri-Staple Technology in December 2020. This is the first 3-row Circular Stapler with a wide range of staple heights that has been approved for use in colorectal surgery. However, throughout the projection period of 2022-2028, the market’s growth would be hampered by the high cost of devices and the substantial clinical data requirements for releasing new products.

The key regions considered for the global Anastomosis Devices market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Because of well-structured reimbursement regulations, a growing target population, and the presence of a significant number of essential participants on the ground, North America was in the forefront in the global arena. Due to the growing geriatric population, rising CVD incidence, rapid developments in the healthcare sector, and rising disposable income, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Companies Covered in the Anastomosis Devices Market Research are Medtronic, LivaNova PLC, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., Dextera Surgical Inc., Vitalitec Internaional Inc., Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc., Ethicon US, LLC, Peters Surgical, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG and other key market players.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

By Application

Cardiovascular Surgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers & Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Anastomosis Devices Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

