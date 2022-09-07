Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market Size | Movements by Key Findings, Latest Trend Analysis, Progression Status

Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Market Overview:

Global Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market is valued approximately USD 362.0 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.6 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

CAG expansions in the Huntingtin (Htt) gene cause Huntington’s Disease (HD), a degenerative neurological disorder. As per the Center of Disease Control In the United States, it affects one in every 10,000 persons. CAG expansions in HD patients range from 36 to 200, compared to less than 35 in healthy people. The prevalence varies by a factor of 10 between geographic places, which can be attributed to differences in case detection and diagnostic criteria. Asia has always had a lower incidence than Europe, North America, and Australia. The use of immunomodulatory medicines to target the hyperactive immune system in HD is the focus of several small molecules under clinical development. The market is likely to be driven by Ingrezza’s expected label expansion for treating chorea associated with Huntington’s disease, the high prevalence of HD in Western countries, and a robust product pipeline of disease-modifying treatments. As per CDC, In North America, HD affects about 30,000 persons, with an incidence of 5.7 per 100,000. Children with HD are far less common, accounting for just approximately 5% to 10% of all cases. It affects up to ten persons out of every 100,000 in Europe. Institutes and universities are working on research programmes to discover novel therapeutics for the condition, such as cell and gene-based therapies. Huntington’s disease treatment will most likely focus on reversing cell loss due to degeneration. Neurogenesis and neuron regeneration are two new therapies that use stem cell therapy to restore or manipulate neuron cells. Another strategy is to reduce the creation of Huntingtin protein, which is the primary cause of Huntington’s disease. However, over the projection period of 2022-2028, the market’s growth would be hampered by the high cost of drug development.

The key regions considered for the Global Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. The Huntington’s disease treatment market in North America had the biggest revenue share. This increase is attributable to the disease’s high burden, rising healthcare costs, technology improvements, proactive government actions, and improved patient awareness of Huntington’s disease treatment options. H. Lundbeck A/S and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., for example, are supporting market expansion by introducing symptom control medicines. Due to increased product penetration, untapped potential, and the growing prevalence of the condition in emerging nations, the market for Huntington’s disease therapy in Asia Pacific is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR over the forecast period. The market in the region is predicted to increase as a result of an increasing number of government initiatives aimed at improving the population’s health.

Key Companies Covered in the Huntington’s Disease Treatment Market Research are H. Lundbeck A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Hetero, Lupin, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Treatment

Symptomatic treatment

Disease-modifying therapies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

