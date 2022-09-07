In-vehicle Payment Services Market Share 2022 | Trends, Emerging Factors, Key Players, Emerging Technologies

In-vehicle Payment Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, In-vehicle Payment Services Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/in-vehicle-payment-services-market-1/QI037

Market Overview:

Global In-vehicle Payment Services Market is valued approximately USD 4.08 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.53 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

In-vehicle payment services enable drivers to order and pay for food, coffee, gasoline, groceries, parking spaces, and tolls without ever leaving their vehicle. Over the projected period, advances in Internet of Things (IoT) technology and strong efforts by various automakers to integrate new, advanced infotainment solutions into their vehicle models are expected to fuel market expansion.

The rising use of contactless payment methods in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as further advancements in smart vehicles, augur well for the market’s growth. Automobile makers are concentrating their efforts on developing built-in technology, such as voice-based controls, that might allow drivers to shop while on the road without jeopardizing road safety. Given the potential for a voice-activated dashboard to divert the driver’s attention, drivers must always prioritise road safety when shopping while driving. MasterCard, Visa, and PayPal are among the payment solution providers collaborating with automakers around the world to create and integrate new payment processes and techniques in vehicles. Similarly, Visa announced a partnership with SiriusXM in January 2019 to launch a vehicle-based payments platform. Volkswagen AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., and Ford Motor Co. are among the companies that have created in-vehicle payment solutions and platforms. Over the forecast period, the market for in-vehicle payment services is expected to rise due to the increasing usage of driver assistance systems. Driver assistance systems assist drivers in a variety of ways, including hassle-free parking and making purchases directly from the control panel without the use of any extra devices or cards. However, risks of cyber threats impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global In-vehicle Payment Services Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounted for largest market share. The region has the highest percentage of connected vehicles. Furthermore, technological businesses situated in North America, such as Apple Inc. and Google Inc., have entered the automobile market with their ability to develop and compete with automotive companies. From 2022 to 2028, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The expansion is projected to be aided by a growing population and rising levels of disposable income. Over the projection period, adoption of the most advanced technology and further improvements in the way payments are made and processed will also play a key role in driving growth.

Request a Free Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/in-vehicle-payment-services-market-1/QI037

Key Companies Covered in the In-vehicle Payment Services Market Research are BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC, Volkswagen AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Google and other key market players.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mode of Payment:

NFC

QR Code/RFID

App/e-wallet

Credit/Debit card

By Application:

Parking

Gas/charging stations

Shopping

Food/Coffee

Toll Collection

Others

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: 30% to 40% Discount)– https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/in-vehicle-payment-services-market-1/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global In-vehicle Payment Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/in-vehicle-payment-services-market-1/QI037

This report answers the following key questions:

How big is the market as a whole in 2021? What rate of market expansion is anticipated between 2022 to 2030?

Which region would experience a high demand for goods in the years to come?

What are the variables promoting the market’s expansion?

Which sub-market will have the most impact on the market?

What market opportunities exist for established and new players?

What different short-term and long-term tactics have the market players adopted?

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Request Full Report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/in-vehicle-payment-services-market-1/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/