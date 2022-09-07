Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market 2022: Trends, Business Growth And Major Driving Factors 2030

The global Magneto resistive RAM (MRAM) market size was US$ 512.5 million in 2021. The global Magneto resistive RAM (MRAM) market is projected to grow to US$ 2301.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

A non-volatile RAM called magneto-resistive random-access memory uses magnetic charges to accumulate data. Magneto resistive RAM (MRAM) features high density, random access, and non-volatile memory. The device also enhances the functioning of electronic items and lets them store vast amounts of data.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Magneto resistive RAM (MRAM) market witnessed distribution challenges associated with the staffing of warehouses, direct distribution, and intelligent and responsive allocation of goods. Moreover, it also created a supply shortage and low fabrication efficiency, which, in turn, hampered the growth of the Magneto resistive RAM (MRAM) market. Additionally, the increased prices of raw materials, ineffective price management, and the growth in the use of electronic components in modern manufacturing hindered the market growth.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific Magneto resistive RAM (MRAM) is projected to grow at the fastest growth rate. The region will exhibit potential prospects for market expansion due to the presence of various industry giants like Toshiba Corporation (Tokyo), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), etc., which is projected to contribute to the market growth. These companies are making continuous strategic efforts to stay aligned with the trends such as AI, machine learning, IoT, and autonomous vehicles. Further, growing government support in order to manufacture memory chips is projected to contribute to the market growth during the analysis period.

Factors Influencing the Market

When compared to conventional NAND, MRAM performs better in terms of speed. It can retain data even in the absence of power. When compared to DRAMs and SRAMs, these memories offer far more room for development and can read and write data quickly. Moreover, the fact that it has the potential to replace flash memory and other electrically erasable programmable read-only memory will drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Due to their use in a range of applications in the business, consumer electronics, robotics, aerospace & military, and industrial sectors, etc, it is anticipated that the launch of new products for embedded and standalone memories will present lucrative growth prospects.

Further, large language models like OpenAI’s GPT-3, Microsoft’s MT-NLG, Google’s BERT, etc., are gaining significant popularity. Additionally, Samsung Electronics, a prominent company known for its advanced semiconductor technology, demonstrated its first in-memory computing based on MRAM in January 2022. Such advancements are projected to prompt market growth during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

Avalanche Technology, Inc.

Everspin Technologies, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Intel Corporation

NVE Corporation

Qualcomm, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Spin Transfer Technologies

Toshiba Corporation

Crocus Nano Electronics LLC

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global Magneto resistive RAM (MRAM) market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

MRAM Market, by Product

STT

Toggle

MRAM Market, by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Robotics

Consumer Electronics

Enterprise Storage

MRAM Market, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

