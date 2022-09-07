Metaverse Market Share 2022 | Movements by Key Findings, Industry Impact, Latest Trend Analysis

Metaverse Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Metaverse Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Market Overview:

Global Metaverse Market is valued approximately USD 38.88 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 39.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028

Metaverse is an online world of shared 3D virtual worlds created by the merging of physical and digital worlds. These virtual worlds are made possible by combining cutting-edge technology like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), real-time 3D, and interactive video. Devices such as AR/VR headsets, cellphones, and PCs are used to access the Metaverse. In social networking, online video games, and live entertainment, the metaverse is rising in popularity.

Market players from the social media sector, online gaming marketspace, and other technology areas are already foreseeing a great potential in the metaverse market, with investments soaring up for real-time 3D technology development. Activision Blizzard (US), Electronic Arts (US), Microsoft (US), NetEase, Inc. (China), Nexon Co. Ltd. (Japan), Roblox (US), Take-Two (US), and Tencent (China) are among the online game companies that may contribute to the metaverse market’s growth through in-game 3D virtual worlds. Consider the following scenario: The Sandbox announced a partnership with Warner Music Group in January 2022 to develop The Sandbox metaverse’s first music-themed realm. With this agreement, Warner Music Group (WMG) will take its first steps into the metaverse and NFT sector. Epic Games, Inc purchased Harmonix Music Systems, Inc in November 2021. The Harmonix team will collaborate closely with Epic Games, Inc to build musical adventures and gameplay for Fortnite, while continuing to support existing platforms such as Rock Band 4. Furthermore, it was anticipated in October 2021 that Facebook Reality Labs invested at least USD 10 billion on the development of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) hardware, software, and content. Meta Platforms, Inc, formerly known as Facebook, Inc, has a section called Facebook Reality Labs. Vendors in the metaverse industry can benefit from opportunities in adjacent areas such as virtual reality, augmented reality, extended reality, cloud gaming, AI in social media, and AR/VR gear and peripherals.

However, the potential of cyber-based attacks targeting the metaverse is a major concern that will stifle market growth between 2022 and 2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Metaverse Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Because of the region’s clients and users who are adopting new and more complex technologies, North America is expected to account for the greatest revenue share. Another factor expected to boost the regional market’s revenue growth is the growing number of start-ups working on the construction of metaverse platforms for commercialization. Over the projected period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a very fast rate. A growing number of start-ups and organisations in the Asia Pacific region are expected to drive market expansion, including The Sandbox (Hong Kong), Bolly Heroes (India), Axie Infinity (Singapore), NextMeet (India), GuildFi (Thailand), and Shenzhen Zhongqingbaowang Interaction Network Co., Ltd. (ZQGame Global), and miHoYo Co., Ltd. in China. These virtual metaverse markets and gaming platforms provide an immersive experience in which users can engage in live and simultaneous activities supported by third-party apps.

Key Companies Covered in the Metaverse Market Research are Meta Platforms, Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., ByteDance Ltd., NetEase, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Epic Games, Inc., Roblox Corporation, Unity Technologies, Inc., Lilith Games, Nextech AR Solutions Corp. and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Platform:

Hardware

Software

By Platform:

Desktop

Mobile

Headsets

By Technology:

Blockchain

Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)

Mixed Reality (MR)

Others

By Offering:

Virtual Platforms

Asset Marketplaces

Avatars

Financial Services

By Application:

Gaming

Online Shopping

Content Creation & Social Media

Events & Conference

Digital Marketing (Advertising)

Testing and Inspection

Others

By End-use:

BFSI

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Education

Aerospace and Defence

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Metaverse Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

