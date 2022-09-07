Ocular Implants Market Share 2022 | Trends, Emerging Factors, Emerging Technologies and Potential Growth

Ocular Implants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Ocular Implants Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Market Analysis:

Global Ocular Implants Market is valued approximately USD 14.15 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

An intraocular lens implant is a synthetic, artificial lens that is implanted inside the eye to replace the focusing power of a natural lens that has been surgically removed, most commonly during cataract surgery. The market is expected to be driven by an increase in the frequency of eye illnesses such as age-related macular degeneration, cataract, glaucoma, and scleritis. As the rate of occurrence rises, so does the demand for surgical procedures that require ocular implants. According to the United States National Library of Medicine study, based on previous trends in cataract procedures, 3.7 million cataract surgeries are expected to be done among Medicare beneficiaries in the United States in 2020. Age-related disorders include cataracts and age-related macular degeneration in the eyes. Another element driving the market’s expansion is an increase in the geriatric population. Additionally, the increased incidence of diabetes and the increasing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle may lead to diabetic retinopathy, which is expected to raise ocular implant sales.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, around 537 million people had diabetes in 2021, and this number is expected to climb to 643 million by 2030. Another major aspect driving market expansion is technological advancement. The emergence of micro-invasive glaucoma devices for glaucoma sufferers is a typical example of technology progress in recent years. Glaukos Corporation, for example, got FDA approval in June 2018 for its iStent Inject second-generation trabecular meshwork bypass stent. The device is approved for use during phacoemulsification and is suggested for the treatment of mild to moderate glaucoma. However, over the projection period of 2022-2028, the market’s growth would be hampered by the high cost of implants.

The key regions considered for the global Ocular Implants Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America led the market. The rising frequency of eye problems, sedentary lifestyles, and key players’ increased focus on launching products in North America are all contributing to the region’s market expansion. A good reimbursement scenario and the availability of technologically advanced items in the region are some factors that are likely to keep the region in the lead during the projection period. During the projection period, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to grow at the fastest rate. Due to a large increase in the geriatric population, developing countries such as China and India are likely to have the highest growth in Asia Pacific. According to China’s seventh population census, the country’s population aged 60 and more accounted for 18.7% of the overall population in 2020. Other factors driving market expansion include an increase in the diabetic population, an increase in cataract procedures, and rising personal and government spending on eye care.

Key Companies Covered in the Ocular Implants Market Research are Alcon, Inc.,, Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Johnson & Johnson, STAAR Surgical Company, Morcher GmbH, Hoya Corporation, Glaukos Corporation, Second Sight, Allergan and other key market players.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Intraocular Lens

Corneal Implants

Orbital Implants

Glaucoma Implants

Ocular Prosthesis

Others

By Application

Glaucoma Surgery

Oculoplasty

Drug Delivery

Age-related Macular Degeneration

Aesthetic Purpose

By End-use

Hospitals

Specialty Eye Institutes

Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Ocular Implants Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

This report answers the following key questions:

How big is the market as a whole in 2021? What rate of market expansion is anticipated between 2022 to 2030?

Which region would experience a high demand for goods in the years to come?

What are the variables promoting the market’s expansion?

Which sub-market will have the most impact on the market?

What market opportunities exist for established and new players?

What different short-term and long-term tactics have the market players adopted?

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

