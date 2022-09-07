Rainwear Market Analysis, Technology Progress, Revenue Forecast to 2022-2030

The global rainwear market size was US$ 1061.1 million in 2021. The global rainwear market is projected to grow to US$ 1821.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Rainwear is a waterproof garment that prevents the clothes and body from raining. Rainwear includes raincoats and jackets.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global rainwear market recorded a sharp decline as the majority of the population stayed in their homes. As a result of fewer travel activities, the demand for rainwear reduced dramatically. Further, the new travel and gathering restrictions imposed by governments forced various brands and retailers to cancel orders, which, in turn, challenged the global rainwear market. Factories also suspended production activities, which resulted in a shortage of products. However, the doctors wore raincoats and helmets to prevent the risk of virus amid the PPE kit shortage. For instance, the doctors of India wore helmets and rainwear due to the scarcity of PPE kits. As a result, it has positively affected the global rainwear market in a short term.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing involvement of youth in recreational activities will drive the growth of the rainwear market during the analysis period. Sports and leisure activities can foster a sense of community that improves the lives of all its members. Recreational activities have numerous advantages, such as enhancing health and wellbeing, empowering people, and fostering inclusive communities. Moreover, the growing interest of youth in camping, motorcycling, and mountaineering, even in challenging weather, will upsurge the demand for the rainwear market during the analysis period.

The steadily enhancing rainwear designs are projected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the market. On the flip side, growing environmental awareness may limit the adoption of rainwear in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share in the global rainwear market and is projected to continue to dominate even in the coming years. The growth of the market is attributed to the rapidly rising textile industry. Further, the growing demand for designer rainwear is forecasted to contribute to the market growth. Other factors like the growing influence of recreational activities will be the major driver of the global rainwear market during the analysis period.

The Asia-Pacific rainwear market is projected to record potential growth due to the growing contribution of countries like China, Japan, and India. Additionally, rising per capita disposable income coupled with the growing population will fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific rainwear market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

Stutterheim (Sweden)

Columbia Sportswear Company (US)

Ducktail (Lithuania)

under armou (US)

Helly Hansen (Norway)

Rains (Denmark), Burberry (UK)

Timberland (US)

Prada (Italy)

Arc’teryx (Canada)

Mackintosh (UK)

Fjallraven (Sweden)

Carhartt (US)

The North Face (US)

Patagonia (US)

Black Diamond Equipment (US)

Fox Umbrellas Ltd. (UK)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global rainwear market segmentation focuses on Product, Material, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.

Global Rainwear Market, by Product Type

Rain Jacket

Rain Suit

Rain Pant

Others

Global Rainwear Market, by Material

Polyester

Nylon

Vinyl

Others

Global Rainwear Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Global Rainwear Market, by End User

Men

Women

Kids

Global Rainwear Market, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

