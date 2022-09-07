Rainwear Market Analysis, Technology Progress, Revenue Forecast to 2022-2030

The global rainwear market size was US$ 1061.1 million in 2021. The global rainwear market is projected to grow to US$ 1821.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Rainwear is a waterproof garment that prevents the clothes and body from raining. Rainwear includes raincoats and jackets.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global rainwear market recorded a sharp decline as the majority of the population stayed in their homes. As a result of fewer travel activities, the demand for rainwear reduced dramatically. Further, the new travel and gathering restrictions imposed by governments forced various brands and retailers to cancel orders, which, in turn, challenged the global rainwear market. Factories also suspended production activities, which resulted in a shortage of products. However, the doctors wore raincoats and helmets to prevent the risk of virus amid the PPE kit shortage. For instance, the doctors of India wore helmets and rainwear due to the scarcity of PPE kits. As a result, it has positively affected the global rainwear market in a short term.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growing involvement of youth in recreational activities will drive the growth of the rainwear market during the analysis period. Sports and leisure activities can foster a sense of community that improves the lives of all its members. Recreational activities have numerous advantages, such as enhancing health and wellbeing, empowering people, and fostering inclusive communities. Moreover, the growing interest of youth in camping, motorcycling, and mountaineering, even in challenging weather, will upsurge the demand for the rainwear market during the analysis period.
The steadily enhancing rainwear designs are projected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the market. On the flip side, growing environmental awareness may limit the adoption of rainwear in the coming years.
Regional Analysis
North America held the largest share in the global rainwear market and is projected to continue to dominate even in the coming years. The growth of the market is attributed to the rapidly rising textile industry. Further, the growing demand for designer rainwear is forecasted to contribute to the market growth. Other factors like the growing influence of recreational activities will be the major driver of the global rainwear market during the analysis period.
The Asia-Pacific rainwear market is projected to record potential growth due to the growing contribution of countries like China, Japan, and India. Additionally, rising per capita disposable income coupled with the growing population will fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific rainwear market during the analysis period.
Competitors in the Market
Stutterheim (Sweden)
Columbia Sportswear Company (US)
Ducktail (Lithuania)
under armou (US)
Helly Hansen (Norway)
Rains (Denmark), Burberry (UK)
Timberland (US)
Prada (Italy)
Arc’teryx (Canada)
Mackintosh (UK)
Fjallraven (Sweden)
Carhartt (US)
The North Face (US)
Patagonia (US)
Black Diamond Equipment (US)
Fox Umbrellas Ltd. (UK)
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global rainwear market segmentation focuses on Product, Material, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Region.
Global Rainwear Market, by Product Type
Rain Jacket
Rain Suit
Rain Pant
Others
Global Rainwear Market, by Material
Polyester
Nylon
Vinyl
Others
Global Rainwear Market, by Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Global Rainwear Market, by End User
Men
Women
Kids
Global Rainwear Market, by Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
