Retina Health Market | Top Factors Responsible for the Rapid Growth in the Coming Years 2030

The global retina health market size was US$ 12.5 billion in 2021. The global retina health market is projected to grow to US$ 23.2 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The term “retina” refers to the thin layer located at the back of the eye. This thin layer transforms light entering the eye into electrical signals that the brain may process into images. Millions of people worldwide are affected by two major retinal diseases macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the retina health market due to lockdown restrictions. Moreover, the demand for eye care decreased as travel restrictions were imposed by the governments. The terror of the virus spread prohibited people from going out until necessary. Various healthcare centre dedicated their services entirely to COVID-19-affected patients. As a result, it hampered the growth of the retina health market.

Factors Influencing the Market

One of the main factors propelling the retina health market is the rising prevalence of retinal illnesses like Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, retinitis pigmentosa, and retinal detachment. Additionally, the market has grown as a result of the rising prevalence of myopia and cases of vision impairment, particularly during the COVID-19 epidemic.

The growing geriatric population will present attractive prospects for the retina health market. Moreover, the growing use of screens and participation in virtual meetings while working from home is projected to upsurge the cases of myopia and other progressive eye diseases, including AMD. Therefore, it will boost the growth of the global retina health market during the analysis period.

The rising range of strategic initiatives taken by the industry players accelerates the research and development process and is projected to amplify the market’s growth. For instance, AbbVie and REGENXBIO Inc. inked a partnership deal in September 2021 with the aim to develop and commercialize RGX-314. It is a one-time gene therapy that can help treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy (DR), etc. Thus, such advancements are forecasted to drive market growth.

On the flip side, a lack of knowledge about retinal diseases may limit the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

Due to a number of factors, including the high prevalence of retinal illnesses and the presence of significant market participants in the region, the North American retina health market is expected to grow swiftly.

The Asia-Pacific market for retina health will also record notable growth due to the rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and rising per capita income. Additionally, rising public awareness of eye health and the presence of a sizable senior population will help market grow at a robust growth rate.

Competitors in the Market

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (Us)

Gensight Biologics (France)

Allergan Plc (Subsidiary Of AbbVie Inc.) (Ireland)

Oxford Biomedica Plc (UK)

Hemera Biosciences LLC (US)

Santen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Japan)

Regenxbio Inc. (US)

Meiragtx Limited (US)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) (US)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global retina health market segmentation focuses on Treatment, Disease Indication, and Region.

Global Retina Health Market, by Treatment

Drugs

Therapy

Gene Therapy

Nutrition Therapy

Surgery

Others

Global Retina Health Market, by Disease Indication

Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Diabetic Retinopathy

Inherited Retinal Diseases

Retinoblastoma

Others

Global Retina Health Market, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

