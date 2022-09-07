Retina Health Market | Top Factors Responsible for the Rapid Growth in the Coming Years 2030

The global retina health market size was US$ 12.5 billion in 2021. The global retina health market is projected to grow to US$ 23.2 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The term “retina” refers to the thin layer located at the back of the eye. This thin layer transforms light entering the eye into electrical signals that the brain may process into images. Millions of people worldwide are affected by two major retinal diseases macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the retina health market due to lockdown restrictions. Moreover, the demand for eye care decreased as travel restrictions were imposed by the governments. The terror of the virus spread prohibited people from going out until necessary. Various healthcare centre dedicated their services entirely to COVID-19-affected patients. As a result, it hampered the growth of the retina health market.
Factors Influencing the Market
One of the main factors propelling the retina health market is the rising prevalence of retinal illnesses like Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, retinitis pigmentosa, and retinal detachment. Additionally, the market has grown as a result of the rising prevalence of myopia and cases of vision impairment, particularly during the COVID-19 epidemic.
The growing geriatric population will present attractive prospects for the retina health market. Moreover, the growing use of screens and participation in virtual meetings while working from home is projected to upsurge the cases of myopia and other progressive eye diseases, including AMD. Therefore, it will boost the growth of the global retina health market during the analysis period.
The rising range of strategic initiatives taken by the industry players accelerates the research and development process and is projected to amplify the market’s growth. For instance, AbbVie and REGENXBIO Inc. inked a partnership deal in September 2021 with the aim to develop and commercialize RGX-314. It is a one-time gene therapy that can help treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic retinopathy (DR), etc. Thus, such advancements are forecasted to drive market growth.
On the flip side, a lack of knowledge about retinal diseases may limit the growth of the market during the analysis period.
Regional Analysis
Due to a number of factors, including the high prevalence of retinal illnesses and the presence of significant market participants in the region, the North American retina health market is expected to grow swiftly.
The Asia-Pacific market for retina health will also record notable growth due to the rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and rising per capita income. Additionally, rising public awareness of eye health and the presence of a sizable senior population will help market grow at a robust growth rate.
Competitors in the Market
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (Us)
Gensight Biologics (France)
Allergan Plc (Subsidiary Of AbbVie Inc.) (Ireland)
Oxford Biomedica Plc (UK)
Hemera Biosciences LLC (US)
Santen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Japan)
Regenxbio Inc. (US)
Meiragtx Limited (US)
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) (US)
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global retina health market segmentation focuses on Treatment, Disease Indication, and Region.
Global Retina Health Market, by Treatment
Drugs
Therapy
Gene Therapy
Nutrition Therapy
Surgery
Others
Global Retina Health Market, by Disease Indication
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Retinopathy
Inherited Retinal Diseases
Retinoblastoma
Others
Global Retina Health Market, by Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
