Advanced Sintering Technologies Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2022-2030

The global advanced sintering technologies market size was US$ 1031.1 million in 2021. The global advanced sintering technologies market is projected to grow to US$ 1981.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

By applying pressure and heat to the materials without melting them, sintering is the process of fusing the particles into a single solid mass. Sintered items are frequently made of materials like metal, ceramic, plastic, etc. Metal powders can be strengthened and made more durable via powder sintering.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, various industries suffered a tectonic shift in terms of revenue. It is majorly due to the preventive and protective measures taken by the government authorities, which negatively impacted suppliers, distribution channels, and end users. The metal prices remained unstable, which ultimately affected the advanced sintering technologies market. As per the information from the survey by the National Association of Manufacturers, nearly 35% of companies witnessed supply chain disruptions, which, in turn, impeded the growth of the advanced sintering technologies market.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to hold dominance in the advanced sintering technologies market due to rapidly rising technical improvements and the growing adoption of robust technologies across various sectors. Additionally, a rising number of projects from the end-use industries of the advanced sintering technologies market, such as the aerospace and defence sector, is projected to present profitable prospects for the advanced sintering technologies market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The expanding demand for advanced sintering technologies from the automotive and aerospace sectors will primarily drive the growth of the global advanced sintering technologies market during the analysis period. Moreover, advanced sintering technologies find a wide range of applications in the automotive sector, mainly in the manufacturing of transmissions, engines, and chassis components. Therefore, it will drive the growth of the advanced sintering technologies market during the analysis period.

Manufacturing aviation parts such as gas turbine engines, engine nozzles, tail cones, nose caps, rudders, fins, leading edges, body flaps, and other engine parts frequently uses sintered ceramic products. Other uses for sintered ceramic products in the aerospace sector include brakes, bearings, seals, and other wear-resistant parts. Due to the frequent need for complicated shapes in ceramic components for the aerospace sector, innovative technologies like 3D printing have been developed. Thus, the growing use of advanced sintering technologies in aerospace and defense will contribute to the growth of the market.

The advantages of sintered ceramic products in terms of hardness, high mechanical resistance, dimensional stability, resistance to wear and corrosion, electrically insulating, resistance to chemical products, etc., will contribute to the growth of the advanced sintering technologies market during the analysis period. However, fluctuating raw material prices are a key restraint in this market.

Competitors in the Market

• ALD Vacuum Technologies (Germany)

• FCT Systeme (Germany)

• Linn High Therm (Germany)

• BTU International (US)

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

• EOS (Germany)

• Shanghai Gehang Vacuum Technology Co., Ltd (China)

• ChinaSavvy (China)

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global advanced sintering technologies market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Global Advanced Sintering Technologies Market, by Type

• Conventional Pressureless Sintering

• Hot Pressing

• Spark Plasma Sintering

• Microwave Sintering

• Others

Global Advanced sintering technologies Market, by Application

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Energy

• Industrial

• Medical

• Others

Global Advanced sintering technologies Market, by Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

