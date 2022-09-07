Agriculture Drones Market advanced technology, future potential, forecast 2022-2030

The global agriculture drone market size was US$ 2.21 billion in 2021. The global agriculture drone market is projected to grow to US$ 21.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1134

Agriculture drones are unmanned aerial vehicles used in agricultural activities, assisting farmers in collecting, processing, analysing, and drawing insights from data collected by drones. These insights help achieve precision agriculture through its applications, including irrigation monitoring, crop monitoring, soil and crop field analysis, bird/locust control, planting, pesticide spraying, field mapping, variable rate application, crop scouting, and others.

Factors Influencing the Market

Drones provide a variety of advantages in the agriculture sector. For instance, it helps farmers prevent crop hazards, including weeds, pests, and fungi, which hampers crop growth. Moreover, it enhances crop productivity and lowers the expenses for resources such as water, fertilizer, and pesticides. As a result, it is projected to drive the growth of the global agriculture drone market during the analysis period.

The surging demand for precision farming technology and increasing government initiatives to prompt farming practices is expected to escalate the demand for agricultural drones during the analysis period. Moreover, the population rate is growing steeply, which is pushing governments on taking crucial steps to enhance crop production. The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs reports that the global population is forecasted to grow to 9.8 billion by the end of 2050. As a result, it will accelerate the growth of the global agriculture drone market during the analysis period.

Other factors like labor scarcity, extreme weather conditions, inefficient application of fertilizers, infections, diseases, allergies, and concerns related to crop health will amplify the growth of the global agriculture drone market during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the global agriculture drone market owing to the growing range of agricultural practices. Additionally, stringent policies such as lockdowns, movement restrictions, and shutting down of industrial & other non-commercial facilities. The agriculture drone market recorded a sharp decline in the manufacturing process, which, in turn, declined the growth of the overall market.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1134

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the global agriculture drone market due to the rising awareness of the advantages of agriculture drones. Further, the growing demand for precision farming technology and increasing government initiatives to increase the range of efficient farming practices to cater to the food demands of the population are projected to benefit the agriculture drone market during the analysis period. Further, North America is home to some of the largest developers of agriculture drones, such as 3DR (US), Ondas Networks (US), PrecisionHawk, Inc. (US), Yamaha Motor Corporation, etc. As a result, it will present potential growth prospects for the agriculture drone market during the analysis period.

Competitors in the Market

• DJI (China)

• 3DR (US)

• Ondas Networks (AMERICAN ROBOTICS) (US)

• ideaForge (India)

• DroneDeploy (US)

• MICRODRONES (Germany)

• PrecisionHawk, Inc. (US)

• Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. (US)

• AeroVironment, Inc. (US)

• AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (US)

• ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES (Israel)

• Delair (France)

• senseFly (Switzerland)

• Sentera (US)

• Trimble Inc. (US)

• THANOS (India)

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global agriculture drones market segmentation focuses on Offering, Component, Application, and Region.

By Offering

• Hardware

• Fixed Wing

• Rotary Wing

• Hybrid Wing

• Software

By Component

• Cameras

• Batteries

• Navigation Systems

• Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report):-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1134

By Application

• Precision Agriculture

• Livestock Monitoring

• Smart Greenhouse

• Irrigation

• Precision Fish Farming

By Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Western Europe

• The UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Poland

• Russia

• Rest of Eastern Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia & New Zealand

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the global chemical market report are:

— How does a global company acquire markets?

— What are its core strategies and policies?

— What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

— What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

— What are the leading competitors in the global market?

— Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc1134

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

——–Few more Reports————–

Agricultural Fumigants Market

Indoor Farming Market

Agricultural Biotechnology Market

Agricultural Micronutrients Market

Organic Farming Market

Plastic Additives Market

Energy Bar Market

Flat Panel Display Market

Gin Market

Head-Up Display Market